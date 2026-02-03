South Africa Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, Liquid Telecom, Super Sonic, Atec Systems, MWEB, Internet Solutions, Multichoice, and StarSat

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Africa today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in South Africa.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months, as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market, as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in South Africa will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% across the forecast period, supported by strong growth in fixed wireless and fiber line subscriptions, and telcos' commercialization of high-speed fixed broadband plans.

Report Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in South Africa will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period 2024-2029, supported by growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV service segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3%, driven by a continued rise in mobile internet subscriber base, growing mobile data consumption over online gaming and video streaming apps, growing adoption of higher-ARPU yielding 4G/5G services, and data-centric plans in different price ranges.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



7. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Vodacom South Africa

MTN South Africa

Cell C

Telkom

Liquid Telecom (Neotel)

Super Sonic (Smart Village)

Atec Systems

MWEB

Internet Solutions

Multichoice

StarSat

