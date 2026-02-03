Netherlands Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of KPN, Odido (T-Mobile), VodafoneZiggo, Lycamobile, Lebara, and Canal Digitaal

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the Netherlands today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in the Netherlands.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months, as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market, as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the Netherlands will grow at a CAGR of 2.1%, driven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by growing adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2024-2029, driven by strong growth in FTTH subscriptions, on the back of efforts by the government and operators to expand fixed broadband networks in the country and telcos promoting multiplay bundles.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

KPN

Odido (T-Mobile)

VodafoneZiggo

Lycamobile

Lebara

Canal Digitaal

