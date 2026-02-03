Immobilium Launches a Global Art Exhibition Tour Built on a Real Estate Network

Los Angeles, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BEVERLY HILLS, CA — January 22, 2026 — Immobilium, the Beverly Hills–based international real estate company, has announced the launch of a global art exhibition tour built on its existing real estate infrastructure, introducing a new approach to how artists are exhibited and discovered internationally.





Immobilium created a standalone art division by leveraging its international real estate network. What began as an internal test quickly gained momentum, with nearly 200 artists joining Immobilium’s Art Incubator in under six months, confirming demand for an alternative to the traditional gallery system.

The international exhibition tour launches in Spring 2026 and will feature 15 selected emerging artists from around the world, including a renowned German photographer Stefanie Schneider, known for her expired Polaroid work and collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Cyndi Lauper.





Ekaterina Sky: an Artist and environmentalist whose immersive paintings, murals, and installations explore the relationship between humanity and the natural world, an honorary member speaker of the United Nations COP30 Climate Conference.

Artist Erica Kovitz’s electrifying art style caught the eye of Snoop Dogg, sparking a bold creative partnership and an undeniable artistic synergy. Their explosive collaborative works are now set to be showcased across the globe.

Alex Ceppi, a Venezuelan multidisciplinary artist, Child Star, and architect, with an international career that blends emotional storytelling and creative depth shaped by his work, will be permanently stationed in Immobilium's Monte Carlo location.

Yulia Shic, Her work, influenced by the world-renowned artist RETNA, has been shaped by their long relationship, which has made her who she is today as an artist.

The tour opens at Immobilium’s headquarters in Beverly Hills and continues through Mexico, the Caribbean, Brazil, and Venezuela, followed by an exclusive European residency in Monte Carlo, then Africa, including Rwanda, Kenya, and Ethiopia, before concluding in Dubai.

This is not a traditional gallery tour. Immobilium will present artwork inside luxury mansions, private yachts, and aviation hangars, placing artists directly in front of serious collectors in environments where high-value assets are already bought and sold.

“We worked hard to build momentum and sustainability to create opportunities like these,” said Sasha Poparic, founder and CEO of Immobilium. “This would not be possible without our established real estate infrastructure and global partnership network.”





The tour is expected to run four to six months and is designed to give artists global visibility without relying on gallery politics, geographic limitations, or restrictive commission structures.

Where traditional galleries control access and geography limits exposure, Immobilium’s model creates new pathways for artists to reach global audiences through existing international infrastructure.

More information is available at www.immobilium.art and on Instagram @immobiliuminc.



