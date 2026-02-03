Agriculture Sensor Market Report 2026: $4.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Sensor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The agriculture sensor market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $2.37 billion in 2025 to $2.74 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4%. This growth is driven by the increased use of soil and environmental sensors, advancements in crop yield monitoring, irrigation management, and resource efficiency monitoring. The market is projected to reach $4.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%, fueled by rising AI-based crop management, the deployment of connected farm analytics, and the integration of smart farm platforms.

Agriculture sensors play a crucial role in smart farming, aiding in weather forecasting, pesticide application, and monitoring leaf wetness and trunk diameter. Their benefits over traditional technologies include cost-effectiveness, reduced environmental impact, and remote control capabilities. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, smart farming could generate economic benefits of up to $11 trillion globally by 2025, highlighting the accelerated adoption of these practices.

Innovative solutions like automated soil sensor probes with advanced sensing technologies are being developed by major companies to enhance precision farming and soil management. In July 2024, Veris Technologies launched the CoreScan automated soil sensor probe, offering comprehensive insights into soil conditions, thereby improving soil health management and addressing yield constraints.

In September 2024, CropX acquired EnGeniousAg to enhance its cloud-based farm management software with precise nitrogen measurements and data-driven recommendations, improving crop nitrogen use efficiency. This acquisition highlights the trend towards integrating sensor technology with analytics for effective farm management.

Key players in the agriculture sensor market include Libelium Comunicaciones, Auroras, Acuity Agriculture, Pycno, AgSmarts Inc., and others. Their focus is on developing innovative sensor solutions that enhance precision farming and sustainability in agriculture.

The fluctuating global trade environment, particularly tariffs, impacts the agriculture sensor market by raising the costs of imported sensors and influencing regional sourcing. Despite these challenges, the situation encourages local sensor assembly and the development of cost-efficient smart agriculture solutions.

The agriculture sensor market report is comprehensive, providing vital statistics, market segments, trends, and future opportunities. It covers various sensor types, including humidity, electrochemical, mechanical, optical, pressure, water, soil, and location sensors, essential for applications like soil monitoring, yield mapping, and disease detection.

North America led the agriculture sensor market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The report includes insights into regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, India, and the USA, providing a global perspective on market trends and dynamics.

The value of the agriculture sensor market comprises revenues from associated services and goods. It is defined by factory gate values, representing the earnings from the sale of goods and services within the specified geography. These values are vital for understanding the market's economic impact, excluding revenues from supply chain resales.

Scope:

By Sensor Type: Humidity, Electrochemical, Mechanical, Optical, Pressure, Water, Soil, Location Sensors

By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping, Disease Control, Weed Mapping, Other Applications

By Farming Type: Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Open-Field, Vertical Farming

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Deployment of Ai-Powered Agriculture Sensor Systems

Integration of Real-Time Crop Monitoring Platforms

Adoption of Iot-Enabled Precision Farming Solutions

Expansion of Automated Irrigation and Fertilization Systems

Implementation of Smart Soil and Environmental Sensors

