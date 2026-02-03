California Missing Out on Estimated $24.7 Million in Super Bowl Betting Tax Revenue

Charlotte, North Carolina, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans place legal wagers on Super Bowl LX, California is once again on the sidelines. The hosts of the 60th Super Bowl are projected to miss out on an estimated $24.7 million in tax revenue tied to the game due to sports betting remaining illegal in the state, according to new analysis from Bookies.com, a leading independent sports betting resource.

Despite being home to the nation’s largest population, multiple professional sports franchises, and several of the country’s biggest media markets, California continues to forfeit betting-related tax dollars to states where sports wagering is legal and regulated.

Bookies.com estimates that legal Super Bowl betting in California would be generating:

Total Handle: $3.30 billion

Total Sportsbook Revenue: $247.2 million

Total Tax Revenue: $24.7 million

Bookies.com’s methodology uses New York as a benchmark, reflecting its mature legal sports betting market. Since legalization in 2022, New York residents have wagered an average of $83.75 per person each February; applying that per-capita figure to California’s population produces the projected betting handle, while sportsbook revenue estimates are based on New York’s four-year February average, scaled proportionally. Tax projections assume a conservative 10% rate compared to many states, and the estimates do not account for additional wagering by out-of-state visitors attending the Super Bowl, meaning actual totals could be significantly higher.

Meanwhile, millions of Californians are still expected to wager on the game through offshore sites, illegal bookmakers, or by crossing state lines, activity that provides no consumer protections and no tax benefit to the state.

“The Super Bowl crystallizes what California is missing every day,” said Christopher Boan, Writer at Bookies.com. “This isn’t just one game, it’s year-round revenue that could support schools, infrastructure and public services, while offering safer, regulated options for bettors.”

For the full analysis, methodology, and detailed breakdown of projected Super Bowl betting revenue, visit Bookies.com.

About Bookies.com

