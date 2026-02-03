EXL named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services – US 2025 Study

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services – US 2025 study.

This report marks the fourth consecutive time that EXL has earned the Leader designation for Payer Digital Transformation Services. The report cites EXL’s strengths in harnessing artificial intelligence, data and cloud technology and marrying it with deep domain expertise to allow payers to connect disparate data systems, automate manual tasks and optimize operations.

“With the breakneck pace at which the healthcare industry is evolving, stakeholders across the entire continuum require digital transformation that is powered by unrivaled data, insights, and institutional knowledge,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “Our consistent performance as a Leader shows our commitment to helping our clients improve their operational efficiency, allowing their members to enjoy excellent service and, ultimately, better outcomes.”

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

“Payers are searching every day for new ways to unlock efficiency in their organizations’ processes and improve their members’ overall population health,” said Rohan Sinha, senior manager and principal analyst of the ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services 2025 report. “By delivering comprehensive digital transformation initiatives that integrate cutting edge data and technology, EXL is helping to lead the charge to a better, more efficient healthcare landscape.”

Read the report to see how EXL compares to its competition. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

