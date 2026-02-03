Microgrid Controller Market Report 2026: $15.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid Controller Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The microgrid controller market has witnessed rapid growth, with projections indicating expansion from $7.75 billion in 2025 to $8.93 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased renewable energy integration, initial deployments of microgrid controls, expansion of off-grid electrification projects, and a rising demand for resilient power systems in commercial and industrial sectors.

As we look ahead, the market is expected to grow to $15.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%. This can be attributed to the rise in advanced grid-interactive microgrids, the growing demand for energy independence, developments in smart city infrastructure, and advancements in digital monitoring and analytics tools. Notable trends include the development of sustainable distributed energy management, automated microgrid operations, AI-driven optimization, and secure cloud-based control architectures.

The increase in renewable energy is a key driver for the microgrid controller market. As efforts to reduce carbon emissions intensify, the use of renewable sources like solar and wind is growing. Microgrid controllers facilitate efficient power distribution from these sources, ensuring reliability and cost-effectiveness. In February 2025, the World Resources Institute reported a record 39.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity added in 2024, highlighting this trend's impact on the market.

Companies in this space are advancing microgrid technologies. For instance, Vertiv introduced a 1-MW microgrid in 2023 to showcase solutions for grid capacity challenges in data centers. Additionally, Generac Power Systems' acquisition of Ageto in 2024 aims to enhance its microgrid controller offerings by integrating advanced software-driven features.

Major players in the market include Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Honeywell International, among others. These companies are leveraging their capabilities to address evolving industry needs amidst changes in global trade relations. Tariffs have impacted the sector by increasing costs of essential components but also promoting local manufacturing and innovation.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into the microgrid controller market, covering global size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It provides a thorough analysis of current and projected industry scenarios, alongside strategies for navigating the dynamic market environment.

The two primary types of connectivity in the market are grid-connected and off-grid microgrids. Market offerings encompass hardware, software, and services, meeting demands across sectors such as commercial, industrial, remote areas, military, and healthcare facilities. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

The market value represents revenues from sales of goods and services, including monitoring, optimization, system maintenance, and power equipment. It emphasizes the consumption values within specified geographies, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

Connectivity: Grid Connected; Off-Grid

Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

End User: Commercial and Industrial; Remote Areas; Military; Government Utilities; Institutes and Campuses; Healthcare

Subsegments:

Grid Connected: Centralized, Decentralized, Hybrid Controllers

Off-Grid: Standalone Controllers; Remote Monitoring Systems; Integrated Solutions

Companies Mentioned:

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Asea Brown Boveri Limited

Siemens AG

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Incorporated Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Power Analytics Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Advanced Micro-Grid Solutions Incorporated.

Princeton Power Systems Inc

Spirae Inc.

Pareto Energy Ltd.

Opus One Solutions

Encorp Inc.

CleanSpark Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Northern Power Systems Corporation

Exelon Corporation

Blue Pillar

EnSync Energy Systems

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba Corporation

Typhoon HIL

Varentec Inc.

Bloom Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrqdm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment