IPX1031 Strengthens Mountain Region with Addition of Exchange Expert Ted Breitenstein

DENVER, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, is pleased to announce the addition of Ted Breitenstein as Vice President of Business Development.

Breitenstein will be teaming with Tracey Wilson to serve clients throughout Colorado and Wyoming – and nationwide, further strengthening IPX1031’s depth and coverage across the Mountain Region. He steps into the role following the retirement of Danita Vigil, who recently concluded an extraordinary 42-year career with IPX1031 and the FNF family of companies.

Breitenstein brings more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate and real estate investment consulting, providing a strong foundation for the structuring and execution of 1031 Exchanges. He consults with a wide range of clients, from single-property investors to large institutional ownership groups, guiding exchange transactions in alignment with their long-term investment goals.

In addition to working with his clients, Breitenstein is an active industry educator. He regularly conducts 1031 Exchange seminars and continuing education classes throughout the Denver metropolitan area and beyond, reinforcing IPX1031’s commitment to education and market leadership.

Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Western Region Manager at IPX1031, commented on the addition, “We are excited to welcome Ted to the IPX1031Mountain Region team. His experience, consultative approach, and commitment to client success make him an excellent complement to Tracey Wilson and a strong successor to the foundation that Danita Vigil built over her decades of service. Ted’s addition enhances our ability to meet growing demand while continuing the high level of service our clients expect.”

Together, Breitenstein and Wilson will leverage their combined expertise to deliver comprehensive 1031 Exchange guidance and solutions to the IPX1031 Mountain Region and beyond.

Ted Breitenstein can be reached at (303) 242-6572, via email at tedb@ipx1031.com or on his webpage at www.ipx1031.com/teamCW.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as extensive expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide team of industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com

(760) 672-5368