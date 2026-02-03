Socrates Health Solutions Announces Advances in Proprietary Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technology; Shareholders Include NFL Players Association and OneTeam Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates Health Solutions (“Socrates”), advancing a purpose-led mission to pursue a better feedback loop for health issues spanning diabetes management, broader health optimization and athletic performance, today announces the development of a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring technology designed to be pain-free, convenient, and accessible. Founded by Scott Julian Smith and backed by shareholders, including the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners, Socrates also introduces its scientific advisory board to continue the momentum behind the company’s mission.

“Health changes when real-time feedback becomes easier to access and easier to act on,” said Scott Julian Smith, founder and CEO of Socrates Health Solutions. “We built Socrates to reduce pain and friction in how people get glucose insight, because that can improve quality of life for persons living with diabetes and their loved ones and support smarter training, fueling, and recovery decisions for athletes and high performers.”

Socrates was founded based upon Smith’s personal experience watching his father live with Type 1 diabetes and enduring the relentless day-to-day burden of glucose management, including the routine pain and disruption of finger-prick testing and needle insertion. Over time, that purpose expanded beyond diabetes management to include broader health management and athletic performance, grounded in a simple belief: better feedback enables better decisions and better outcomes.

For elite athletes, recovery and performance are essential to both longevity and livelihood. Access to clearer, more consistent health insight, including continuous glucose monitoring, helps athletes better understand their bodies, support recovery, and extend their careers. That focus on practical health tools that serve athletes over time is why the NFLPA and OneTeam Partners have invested.

“Our focus is improving quality of life for players before, during, and after their careers,” said Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc. “Socrates reflects a belief that matters to us. When health feedback is easier to access and easier to use, players are better equipped to protect their bodies and make informed decisions. Their commitment to athlete performance and long-term health aligns with the kind of progress we want our players to benefit from.”

The Socrates mission is anchored in the idea that the feedback loop should be more human. For those living with diabetes, easier and more consistent feedback can support daily decision-making and quality of life. For athletes and high performers, glucose insight is a foundational signal tied to energy, fueling, recovery, and repeatability.

“The need to better understand how we all use fuel has never been more urgent. Socrates has developed fresh insights into the photo physics of human tissue and blood which, when combined with advances in technical componentry, provide the basis for a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device,” said Peter Haaland, Ph.D., and Chief Scientific Officer of Socrates.

“Elite performance is health you can repeat,” said Sean Sansiveri, CEO of OneTeam Partners. “Socrates applies advanced health technology to turn complex information into actionable feedback without friction. That capability supports consistency and longevity at the highest levels of performance and delivers meaningful value for families managing diabetes. It gives athletes a clearer, more reliable way to support recovery and sustain performance over time.”

About Socrates Health Solutions

Socrates Health Solutions is a medical device company focused on the development, design, and the eventual commercialization of self-monitoring blood glucose, continuous glucose monitoring solutions and wearables which will be non-invasive, inexpensive and technically superior to existing devices. This device has not yet been cleared by the FDA and is currently not for sale. http://www.socrateshealthsolutions.com/



About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the NFL and headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of protecting the health, safety and financial future of its more than 2,000 player members, who are the backbone of North America's most popular and highest revenue-generating sport. Through a wide offering of programs, resources and engagement opportunities, the NFLPA provides world-class service to players throughout their career lifecycle and builds solidarity to advocate on their behalf in the areas of healthcare, revenue, compensation and working conditions. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. Learn more at nflpa.com.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc. is the for-profit marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. Founded in 1994, NFL Players Inc. manages the group rights of more than 2,000 active players, connecting brands to the authenticity, reach and cultural influence of NFL athletes. It supports over 150 partners -- including licensees, sponsors, and media platforms -- across e-commerce, retail, digital and direct-to-consumer channels. NFL Players Inc. drives growth and generates player revenue through group licensing, player activations and brand collaborations that bring fans closer to the game. Backed by the strength and legacy of the NFLPA, NFL Players Inc. ensures that players remain at the center of the business of football. Learn more at nflpa.com/players.

About OneTeam Partners

OneTeam Partners (OneTeam) is a global leader in sports licensing, marketing, sponsorship, and media, focused on the commercialization and long-term development of group licensing rights for professional athletes. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture among the NFL Players Association, MLB Players Association, Women’s National Basketball Players Association, MLS Players Association, and U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, OneTeam builds and scales athlete-centric businesses across sports, media, venture, technology, and consumer categories to generate sustainable revenue and expand opportunities for players on and off the field.

Today, OneTeam represents more than 30,000 athletes across professional and college sports and has delivered over $1 billion in payments to player associations. OneTeam is supported by strategic institutional investors including HPS Investment Partners, General Atlantic, and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. Built by Players Associations, for Players, OneTeam ensures athletes share in the long-term value of the businesses, brands and platforms they help create.

