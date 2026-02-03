Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 to 30 January 2026)

3rd February 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 26 to 30 January 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|3 079
|35,4313
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|1 683
|35,4358
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|3 173
|35,9171
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|1 589
|35,9269
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|3 136
|35,7544
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|1 626
|35,7454
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|3 028
|36,2455
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|1 734
|36,2104
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|3 056
|35,7350
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Jan-26
|FR0000073298
|1 706
|35,7266
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
