Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 to 30 January 2026)

3rd February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 26 to 30 January 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jan-26FR00000732983 07935,4313XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jan-26FR00000732981 68335,4358DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Jan-26FR00000732983 17335,9171XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Jan-26FR00000732981 58935,9269DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Jan-26FR00000732983 13635,7544XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Jan-26FR00000732981 62635,7454DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Jan-26FR00000732983 02836,2455XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Jan-26FR00000732981 73436,2104DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jan-26FR00000732983 05635,7350XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Jan-26FR00000732981 70635,7266DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

