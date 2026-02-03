Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 to 30 January 2026)

3rd February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 26 to 30 January 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jan-26 FR0000073298 3 079 35,4313 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jan-26 FR0000073298 1 683 35,4358 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Jan-26 FR0000073298 3 173 35,9171 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Jan-26 FR0000073298 1 589 35,9269 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Jan-26 FR0000073298 3 136 35,7544 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Jan-26 FR0000073298 1 626 35,7454 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Jan-26 FR0000073298 3 028 36,2455 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Jan-26 FR0000073298 1 734 36,2104 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jan-26 FR0000073298 3 056 35,7350 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Jan-26 FR0000073298 1 706 35,7266 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment