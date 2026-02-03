Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR)

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RR) securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors: (i) the Company claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (ii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The Complaint further states that on January 29, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST, Hunterbrook Media (“Hunterbrook”) published an article entitled “Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership with Richtech Robotics” (the “Hunterbrook Article”). The Complaint also alleges that Hunterbrook Article stated initially that after “Richtech […] stock added more than $370 million in market cap on the announcement of a “collaboration” Tuesday, the company announced a dilutive fundraise the next morning. Microsoft tells [Hunterbrook] the engagement was a “standard” customer program with “no commercial element.” Further, “[t]his comes after Richtech missed its 10-K deadline, hampering its ability to raise money through at-the-market offerings.”

On this news, the Company stock fell $1.06 per share, or 20.87%, to close at $4.02 on January 29, 2026. The following day, the Company stock fell a further $0.44 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $3.58 on January 30, 2026.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Richtech should contact the Firm prior to the April 3, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .