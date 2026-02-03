VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 26th to January 30th,2026

Nanterre, February 2nd, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 26th to January 30th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 26th to January 30th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-01-26FR000012548632 955117,365741CEUX
VINCI2026-01-26FR000012548629 769117,278617XPAR
VINCI2026-01-26FR000012548617 494117,195090AQEU
VINCI2026-01-26FR000012548611 382117,391952TQEX
VINCI2026-01-27FR000012548628 677118,654104XPAR
VINCI2026-01-27FR000012548619 154118,663355CEUX
VINCI2026-01-27FR000012548615 833118,753095AQEU
VINCI2026-01-27FR00001254866 836118,766713TQEX
VINCI2026-01-28FR000012548624 564119,035971XPAR
VINCI2026-01-28FR000012548619 965119,108189CEUX
VINCI2026-01-28FR000012548619 236118,996104AQEU
VINCI2026-01-28FR00001254866 235119,222999TQEX
VINCI2026-01-29FR000012548625 644120,270716XPAR
VINCI2026-01-29FR000012548614 910120,299131AQEU
VINCI2026-01-29FR000012548614 813120,285958CEUX
VINCI2026-01-29FR00001254864 633120,283218TQEX
VINCI2026-01-30FR000012548626 441121,310639XPAR
VINCI2026-01-30FR000012548619 193121,268895CEUX
VINCI2026-01-30FR000012548613 761121,333958AQEU
VINCI2026-01-30FR00001254864 605121,304115TQEX
      
  TOTAL356 100119,1455 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

