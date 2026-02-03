VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 26th to January 30th,2026

Nanterre, February 2nd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 26th to January 30th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 26th to January 30th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-01-26 FR0000125486 32 955 117,365741 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-26 FR0000125486 29 769 117,278617 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-26 FR0000125486 17 494 117,195090 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-26 FR0000125486 11 382 117,391952 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-27 FR0000125486 28 677 118,654104 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-27 FR0000125486 19 154 118,663355 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-27 FR0000125486 15 833 118,753095 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-27 FR0000125486 6 836 118,766713 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-28 FR0000125486 24 564 119,035971 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-28 FR0000125486 19 965 119,108189 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-28 FR0000125486 19 236 118,996104 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-28 FR0000125486 6 235 119,222999 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-29 FR0000125486 25 644 120,270716 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-29 FR0000125486 14 910 120,299131 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-29 FR0000125486 14 813 120,285958 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-29 FR0000125486 4 633 120,283218 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-30 FR0000125486 26 441 121,310639 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-30 FR0000125486 19 193 121,268895 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-30 FR0000125486 13 761 121,333958 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-30 FR0000125486 4 605 121,304115 TQEX TOTAL 356 100 119,1455

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

