MediGlow Utility (MGU) Releases a Technical Exploration Framework for Digital Identity and Privacy Protection

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MediGlow Utility (MGU) announced the release of its technical exploration framework focused on digital identity and privacy protection. Centered on the potential application of blockchain technology in medical service data management, the framework outlines a technical practice approach built around identity verification, data authorization, and process traceability. The framework aims to provide a clearer and more verifiable technical reference for data management and cross-institution collaboration challenges emerging in the digital transformation of medical services.

Release of the Digital Identity and Privacy Protection Technical Exploration Framework

MGU noted that this exploration framework represents a phase-based outcome of its technical research and practical efforts. Its primary objective is to structure the application logic and implementation approach for digital identity and privacy protection in medical service scenarios, offering a systematic technical perspective for relevant service processes.





Focusing on Identity Verification and Data Authorization Design

Within the released framework, MGU places emphasis on identity confirmation and authorization mechanisms embedded in service workflows, rather than on the centralized or long-term storage of sensitive personal information. By incorporating encryption technologies and permission control mechanisms, the framework explores a user-authorization–centric approach to digital identity verification, enabling identity confirmation to remain verifiable while minimizing unnecessary data exposure.

According to MGU’s disclosed technical approach, identity verification is primarily reflected through the validation of authorization outcomes, rather than repeated collection of complete identity datasets. This design helps reduce administrative overhead caused by repetitive verification in medical service scenarios, while balancing efficiency improvements with privacy protection considerations.

Emphasizing Process Traceability and Data Verification Pathways

In terms of privacy protection and data management, the framework emphasizes enhancing transparency and verifiability in service collaboration through process recording and data verification mechanisms. The design focuses on key workflow nodes, recording and validating authorization actions and operational outcomes at a technical level, without involving the storage of plaintext health data.

Through structured recording of workflow steps, service processes become traceable, providing clearer technical audit references for cross-system and cross-institution collaboration. This approach helps mitigate information asymmetry during collaboration and supports workflow alignment and verification across different service environments.

Clarifying Technical Positioning and Future Exploration Directions

MGU stated that the technical exploration framework is centered on process management and data verification, and is positioned at the level of technical support. It focuses on foundational elements such as identity confirmation, authorization records, and workflow traceability, with related mechanisms designed around service processes to provide clearer and more verifiable technical support for data management and collaboration.

At present, the framework remains under continuous refinement. MGU indicated that it will further optimize its technical concepts and implementation pathways based on practical feedback and compliance considerations, while advancing deeper research and exploration in relevant technical directions.

About MediGlow Utility (MGU)

MediGlow Utility (MGU) is a technology company focused on blockchain and distributed systems, exploring digital identity, data verification, and decentralized collaboration technologies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

https://www.mediglowutility.com