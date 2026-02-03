Trout Software and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Security for Legacy and On-Premise Industrial Systems Across the Public Sector

KINGSTON, N.Y. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trout Software, a leader in proxy-based security for Operational Technologies (OT) and legacy systems, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Trout Software’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Trout Access Gate solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to help agencies protect the critical systems they depend on,” said Florian Doumenc, CEO and Co-Founder of Trout Software. “Much of the nation’s critical infrastructure still relies on aging OT equipment that cannot be patched or moved to the cloud. Trout Access Gate places a security proxy, deployable in minutes, directly in front of these assets to enable agencies to strengthen resilience with zero downtime and accelerate their path to compliance.”

Trout Access Gate applies Zero Trust security to the essential OT and legacy systems that support public operations, including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) servers, sensors, cameras, building automation systems, controllers and equipment.

With a single appliance per site, Trout Access Gate places a dedicated security proxy in front of each critical asset, providing:

Zero Trust access controls

Network and asset cloaking

Micro-segmentation without network redesign

Secure remote operations

Protocol filtering and audit visibility

CMMC / NIST 800-171 ready safeguards

This approach enables organizations to strengthen cyber-physical resilience while maintaining existing infrastructure, which is a priority for municipalities, public utilities, defense logistics sites and manufacturing operations that support the Defense Industrial Base.

“Adding Trout Software to our portfolio enables organizations to modernize on-premise and OT security quickly and with minimal disruption,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “As cyber threats increasingly target legacy systems and critical infrastructure, Trout’s on-premise Zero Trust overlay delivers a critical capability for our Government and DIB customers, particularly as they work toward NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to collaborate with Trout Software to help protect our nation’s critical infrastructures.”

Trout Software Solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or TroutSoftware@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more.

About Trout Software

Trout Software provides next-generation industrial cybersecurity solutions that secure legacy and on-premise OT systems without downtime or equipment replacement. The company’s Trout Access Gate enables Zero-Trust control, secure remote access, micro-segmentation, and CMMC/NIST compliance across industrial infrastructure in defense, aerospace, utilities, manufacturing, and public services. Learn more at https://www.trout.software.

Contact

Marc Hoover

845-332-6416

press@trout.software

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com