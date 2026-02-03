Western Governors University Welcomes Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox to Board of Trustees to Advance Student Opportunity

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University is proud to announce the appointment of the Honorable Spencer J. Cox, Governor of Utah, to its Board of Trustees.

Gov. Cox’s addition to the Board reflects a shared commitment to ensuring all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, have an equal chance to succeed. Throughout his career, Gov. Cox has prioritized aligning education with the needs of students, the workforce and employers, with a particular focus on rural communities.

“WGU is expanding access to high-quality, affordable education for students across Utah and the nation,” said Gov. Cox. “I look forward to collaborating with the university to strengthen higher education for all — connecting learning to meaningful careers, especially for working adults, rural communities and historically underserved populations. It’s an honor to join WGU and help shape strategic initiatives that build flexible pathways, enabling more students to acquire the skills needed for success.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, WGU serves over 192,000 students nationwide, including nearly 9,400 in Utah. Many of these students — such as first-generation college students, low-income individuals, rural residents, and members of historically underrepresented groups — reflect WGU’s commitment to expanding access to education for all.

Gov. Cox will serve as a trustee, offering strategic insight on state workforce needs and the development of education-to-career pathways through 2028. His perspective will be especially valuable as WGU continues to expand flexible, affordable programs tailored for working adults and rural residents.

Established in 1997 by a bipartisan group of 19 U.S. governors, WGU has a longstanding tradition of including state executive leadership on its Board and Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado is among the current trustees. Governors serving on the Board do so in a nonpartisan capacity, providing expertise on workforce and education issues to further WGU’s mission.

Gov. Cox brings a wealth of experience in public service, having been a city council member, mayor, county commissioner and state legislator before his appointment as Utah’s lieutenant governor in 2013. He assumed office as governor on January 4, 2021, and was reelected in 2024. Known for working across party lines, Gov. Cox’s emphasis on finding common ground was the foundation of his recent National Governors Association Chair’s Initiative, “Disagree Better: Healthy Conflict for Better Policy.”

“Governor Cox has been a powerful advocate for expanding opportunity, empowering more individuals to leverage their unique talents to strengthen their organizations, families and communities,” said Scott Pulsipher, president of WGU. “His commitment to cross-sector collaboration will enable WGU to deepen partnerships with states and employers, connecting more learners to affordable, flexible pathways that lead to rewarding and in-demand careers. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board.”

Joseph B. Fuller, chair of WGU’s Board of Trustees, added, “Governor Cox brings a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach to expanding opportunity. His collaborative perspective across education, workforce and community partnerships will help WGU and its peers strengthen the vital connection between learning and economic advancement.”

About WGU

WGU’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.

