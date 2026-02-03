Gold Coast, Australia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the men's shapewear market surges, trustworthy guidance has failed to keep pace. Search results are currently flooded with "top lists” built for affiliate clicks rather than comfort, leaving bigger and taller men frustrated, overheated, and overlooked.





Luke Hanvey, Founder and CEO of Tusq, is pushing back against that status quo. Standing at 6’6” himself and informed by data from more than half a million units sold across his previous ventures, Hanvey has released a comprehensive new guide that cuts through the noise. The guide focuses on what actually works for real bodies, particularly men who fall outside standard sizing and are routinely overlooked by mainstream brands.

Hanvey’s earlier brand grew to become the number one men’s shapewear brand on Amazon. That success became the catalyst for launching Tusq in November 2025. Designed as a more premium evolution of men’s shapewear, Tusq sits at a higher price point and blends fashion with function. The goal was clear: serve an underserved customer, elevate the category, and create a product range built not just for online sales, but for long-term placement in retail.



This focus on real-world performance has resonated strongly with consumers and accelerated brand momentum. That traction was further validated in December 2025, when TUSQ was named Best New Brand by Titan Network, reinforcing its position as a rising force in the premium men’s compression apparel market.





Why Most Shapewear “Top Lists” Miss the Mark for Bigger Men



Hanvey's authority stems from a unique combination of lived experience and deep market research. Before launching Tusq, Hanvey battled chronic back pain resulting from five ruptured discs and 13 surgeries. His search for supportive garments revealed a market saturated with ill-fitting, medical-looking options, a reality often ignored by mainstream review lists for men's shapewear.



According to Hanvey, these review sites rarely test products beyond quick gym sessions or rely entirely on stock photography. As a result, they miss the critical failure points for larger men seeking top compression shirts: tanks that ride up, limited sizing caps, and rough fabrics that irritate the skin after hours of wear.



Tusq vs the Competition: What Makes Premium Worth the Investment





Challenging the perceived value gap between $15 generic compression tanks and premium options priced between $35 and $44, Hanvey contends that budget shapewear represents a false economy. Lower-priced garments often lose elasticity after just a few washes, becoming loose, uncomfortable, and ineffective within weeks.

By contrast, TUSQ compression tanks are engineered with premium materials and advanced construction techniques designed to maintain compression, reduce chafing, and perform consistently over time. At the core of each garment is DEFINÉ, a purpose-engineered fabric blend created to smooth, support, and shape the male form. Lightweight yet powerful, DEFINÉ balances stretch and structure to deliver a noticeably sharper silhouette without sacrificing comfort.

Soft and seamless against the skin, the fabric eliminates harsh seams that dig into the sides while remaining firm and breathable enough for all-day wear, addressing one of the most common pain points of traditional shapewear. While the upfront investment is higher, TUSQ’s durability and performance result in a significantly lower cost per wear compared to disposable alternatives.



The “Real Body” Standard: Luke Hanvey Redefines What Men’s Shapewear Must Deliver

As men’s shapewear continues to grow as a category, Luke Hanvey has introduced what he calls the “Real Body” standard: a performance-based framework grounded in real-world wear, not marketing claims. After extensive testing on everyday bodies, Hanvey outlines five non-negotiables that separate functional shapewear from disposable compression garments.

1. The Sit Test: Length Is Non-Negotiable

Many compression tanks fail the moment a man sits down. Shortcuts, especially for men over six feet, cause garments to roll up and lose function. Extended hemlines and tall-specific designs are essential for all-day wear.

2. Seam Construction Determines Comfort

Traditional seams dig into the skin, cause chafing, and show through clothing. Hanvey’s testing confirms that seamless or flat-lock construction is critical for lasting comfort and a clean look.

3. True Sizing Requires Real Engineering

Many brands claim inclusivity while stopping at XL or 2XL. Effective shapewear must be engineered for larger frames, accounting for torso length, shoulder width, and weight distribution, not simply scaled up.

4. Shapewear Should Look Like Clothing

Men often avoid shapewear because it resembles medical equipment. Clean lines, subtle detailing, and modern design allow shapewear to function as a refined undershirt or standalone piece.

5. Durability Is Proven After the Wash

Fit means little if elasticity fades after a few washes. Long-term material performance and extended guarantees signal true quality and brand confidence.

Taken together, the “Real Body” standard reframes men’s shapewear as a performance garment, judged not by hype or aesthetics alone, but by how it functions on real bodies, in real conditions, day after day.

About Tusq

Tusq is a premium men’s shapewear brand built for bigger and taller men. Founded by Luke Hanvey, who stands 6’6” and manages chronic pain from spinal injuries, Tusq was created to solve the real-world problems of rolling, chafing, and poor fit ignored by traditional brands. With extended sizing up to 5XL, targeted compression, and recognition as a Titan Network "Best New Brand," Tusq is on a mission to improve men’s confidence and comfort.

For more information or to view the full collection, visit https://tusqapparel.com/

