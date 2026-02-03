Casder Institute of Wealth (Casder) Officially Launches Phase 21 Trading Practical Training Course

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 29, 2026, Casder Institute of Wealth (Casder) officially launched its Phase 21 Trading Practical Training Course. The commencement of this course marks a new stage in Casder’s development in AI-driven financial education, systematic trading practice, and long-term talent cultivation.





Phase 21 is not a traditional short-term trading program. Instead, it is a comprehensive practical training system built around AI-assisted decision-making, systematic trading frameworks, and long-term risk management capabilities. The course emphasizes hands-on training in real market environments and adopts a closed-loop process from cognition and execution to review, helping participants gradually establish sustainable and verifiable trading logic.

Casder stated that an institutional-level perspective was incorporated into the course design from the outset, ensuring that the curriculum not only supports individual capability development but also aligns with higher-level financial research and practical requirements.

Institutional Progress and the Deepening of Long-Term Cooperation Mechanisms

Alongside the launch of the course, Casder has also made important progress at the institutional level. Casder has confirmed the receipt of USD 3 million in strategic funding support from a Wall Street family office and has signed long-term cooperation agreements with relevant institutions. The parties will carry out in-depth collaboration in areas including talent cultivation, research collaboration, and professional placement mechanisms.

This strategic funding support is not a short-term arrangement, but is based on recognition of Casder’s educational model, research direction, and long-term talent development mechanisms. The cooperation is expected to contribute to the establishment of a more systematic framework for talent screening, capability verification, and output, providing participants with clearer and more sustainable development pathways.

Vanguard AI System Enters the Teaching and Practical Training Stage

With the launch of Phase 21, the Casder Vanguard AI System has formally entered a broader stage of teaching and practical application. Within the curriculum, the system undertakes core functions such as auxiliary analysis, strategy verification, and risk identification, assisting participants in understanding complex market structures and improving decision-making stability during actual trading.

Casder emphasized that the AI system is not intended to replace trader decision-making. Rather, it serves as an auxiliary tool to help participants maintain rational judgment and execution discipline in a highly fragmented information environment.

Continued Advancement of the RUDR Ecosystem

As the course and systems continue to advance, the application scenarios of RUDR, the functional utility token within the Casder ecosystem, are also expanding. At present, RUDR is used for system subscriptions, feature unlocking, access to educational resources, and participation in the community ecosystem, gradually forming an ecosystem foundation based on real and verifiable use cases.

Relevant observations indicate that the development of RUDR depends more on the depth of AI system application, the level of user engagement, and the overall progress of ecosystem construction.

Building a Long-Term Platform Connecting Education, Research, and Real-World Needs

Casder stated that the Phase 21 Trading Practical Training Course represents a stage-based milestone within its long-term development strategy. Looking ahead, the Institute will continue to expand its efforts around AI financial systems, educational research, and ecosystem collaboration. Through the coordinated advancement of course structures, research initiatives, and institutional partnerships, Casder aims to further refine the overall framework for financial education and practice.

As course content continues to mature and cooperation mechanisms deepen, Casder will continue to expand its influence in the global financial education and research landscape.

About Casder Institute of Wealth

Casder Institute of Wealth (Casder) is a professional organization focused on AI-assisted trading research, systematic financial education, and practical training. The Institute is dedicated to helping participants cultivate long-term, effective decision-making and risk management capabilities in complex market environments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.