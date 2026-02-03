2026 Semiquincentennial Two-Roll Sets & Bags of the Mayflower Compact Quarter Available on February 5

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will start accepting orders for the first 2026 Semiquincentennial Two-Roll Sets and Bags with the Mayflower Compact quarter on February 5 at noon (EST).

Product options include:

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 26SQBA)

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 26SQBB)

Priced at $56, a two-roll set, for a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SQRA)

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each or all of these products, see images of the Mayflower Compact quarters, or learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial (SemiQ) Program products.

The Mayflower Compact Quarter obverse features two Pilgrims embracing as they behold the New World. The Pilgrims did not arrive at their intended destination; therefore, they did not hold a charter to establish a colony at Plymouth. Instead, the Mayflower Compact, signed November 21, 1620, established the colony as a mutual enterprise, and its force of law depended on the consent of the colonists themselves to promote the common good. The Mayflower Compact is considered a precursor to the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1776 ~ 2026,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The quarter’s reverse features the Mayflower, with full sails over rough seas, heading west. The Pilgrims aboard sought religious freedom in the New World, eventually landing at Cape Cod and settling in what later became Plymouth, Massachusetts. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “MAYFLOWER COMPACT,” and “25¢.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

