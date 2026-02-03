Natural Products Expo West Celebrates 45 Years This March with Exciting New Features and Keynote Lineup

ANAHEIM, Ca., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Products Expo West, the leading event for the organic and natural products industry, returns to Anaheim, California, March 3-6, 2026. This year’s Expo promises to deliver new and innovative opportunities for networking and discovery, with a lineup of new features designed to elevate the attendee experience.

Natural Products Expo West offers a robust lineup of educational sessions and networking opportunities, to help attendees stay connected and ahead of the curve in the organic and natural products industry. From sustainability practices to market trends, attendees will gain actionable insights to drive their businesses forward.





Keynote Sessions

Wednesday, March 4 Keynote: The State of Natural & Organic

Dive into the latest product trends and market insights with "The State of Natural & Organic," an information-packed keynote session from leading industry professionals. This session will inform business strategies, reveal upcoming product innovations, and feature conversations driving positive changes within the organic and natural products industry.

Panelists include Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of JUST ICE TEA; Pat Sheridan, President & CEO of the Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA); Bill Giebler, Content & Insights Director at Nutrition Business Journal, New Hope Network; Adrienne Smith, Content Director at New Hope Network; Jenna Fitch, Sr. Director of Community & Conference Content at New Hope Network; Kathryn Peters, Head of Industry Relations at SPINS; Nicolas McCoy, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Whipstitch Capital; and Gary Hirshberg, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chief Organic Optimist of the Hirshberg Entrepreneurship Institute and Stonyfield Farm.

Thursday, March 5 Keynote: Gary Vaynerchuk

Join Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur and global thought leader, as he shares insights on the intersection of business, culture, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," Gary will explore how shifts in consumer attention impact business realities and how brands can stay relevant in today’s fast-changing landscape.





Friday, March 6 Keynote: Dr. Jessica Knurick

Dr. Jessica Knurick, a renowned nutrition scientist and science communicator, will deliver an inspiring presentation on public health, food policy, and evidence-based nutrition. Celebrated for her expertise in debunking health misinformation and simplifying complex topics, Dr. Knurick will empower attendees to critically evaluate scientific information and gain a deeper understanding of how food systems and policies influence everyday decisions.





What’s New This Year at Expo West

The CPG Innovation Summit will bring together brands, investors, service providers, and industry leaders to explore the future of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. This one-day event, taking place on Tuesday, March 3, at the Anaheim Marriott, will feature discussions on AI-driven marketing, next-generation business strategy evolving retail models, and impact-driven innovation. The Summit will provide a platform for collaboration and innovation before the Expo West tradeshow floor opens.

will bring together brands, investors, service providers, and industry leaders to explore the future of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. This one-day event, taking place on Tuesday, March 3, at the Anaheim Marriott, will feature discussions on AI-driven marketing, next-generation business strategy evolving retail models, and impact-driven innovation. The Summit will provide a platform for collaboration and innovation before the Expo West tradeshow floor opens. The Snack Lab is a brand-new dedicated space for exploring the latest in better-for-you snacking. Attendees can connect with brands that are redefining the snacking experience by offering products that combine wellness, flavor, and indulgence. This is the go-to destination for discovering the next generation of guilt-free, delicious snacks.

is a brand-new dedicated space for exploring the latest in better-for-you snacking. Attendees can connect with brands that are redefining the snacking experience by offering products that combine wellness, flavor, and indulgence. This is the go-to destination for discovering the next generation of guilt-free, delicious snacks. The Launch Pad is where innovation takes center stage. This new feature will showcase groundbreaking concepts and emerging brands in the natural and organic products industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge ideas and connect with the innovators shaping the future of the industry.





“This year’s Expo marks an extraordinary milestone as we celebrate 45 years of serving as the definitive hub for the natural and organic products community,” says Jeff D’Entremont, SVP Natural Products, Informa Markets. “Natural Products Expo West is more than just an event, it is the essential gathering for the CPG industry, where established and emerging brands come together to connect, innovate and lead the way forward. We are continually evolving the show to deliver unparalleled opportunities to discover groundbreaking products, uncover the next big trends and gain actionable insights that drive business success for established and emerging brands to connect, innovate, uncover the next big trends and gain valuable insights that drive business success and shape the future of the natural products industry.”





To view the full 2026 event schedule and agenda, please visit www.expowest.com/en/attend/agenda.html.

To learn more about the event and to register for Natural Products Expo West 2026 today, visit www.expowest.com

Stay up to date with Natural Products Expo West on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

New Hope Network Public Relations

pr@newhope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f08069bb-a49d-49c9-ba2f-461fecb3fc08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a71be96-8f4f-4f6a-8d73-c5e5010fcf0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c852316-a97a-451a-9dff-e6122230d868

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8ccdaf3-5012-4e81-b258-727fa9d820a3