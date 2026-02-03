Vehicle-to-Grid Market to Reach US$ 65.84 Billion by 2035 Driven by EV Adoption, Grid Flexibility Needs, and Bidirectional Charging Infrastructure | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global vehicle-to-grid market was valued at US$ 6.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 65.84 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 26.50% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

By late 2025, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market will have undergone a fundamental transformation, moving decisively from the realm of pilot programs and experimental trials into a mature, fully commercialized operational phase. Early in the market’s development, questions around the technical feasibility and reliability of bidirectional charging dominated discussions. Today, these debates have largely been settled by successful demonstrations and increasing real-world deployments. Market stakeholders have shifted their focus toward scaling up V2G infrastructure and maximizing the economic returns generated per kilowatt-hour of energy exchanged between vehicles and the grid.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

This new chapter in the V2G market is characterized by electric vehicles acting not just as passive consumers of electricity but as active distributed energy resources (DERs). Instead of merely drawing power during charging, EVs now dynamically supply energy back to the grid when needed, helping to balance supply and demand, stabilize frequency, and support grid resilience. This paradigm shift represents a significant evolution in how energy systems are managed, turning millions of EV batteries into a collectively powerful and flexible asset that can respond to grid conditions in real time.

Commercial Fleet Depots Lead the Charge in Bidirectional Vehicle Technology

Commercial fleet depots are emerging as the fastest adopters of bidirectional Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, driven by a compelling and immediate economic incentive. Unlike individual consumers, commercial fleets operate on predictable schedules with well-defined downtime, presenting ideal opportunities to leverage their electric vehicles (EVs) for grid services without disrupting operational needs. By using these predictable idle periods strategically, fleet operators can engage in peak shaving—reducing demand during costly high-demand periods—and avoid hefty demand charges imposed by utilities.

While demand charge avoidance is a powerful motivator, the Vehicle-to-Grid market is witnessing growing interest in ancillary services, particularly frequency regulation. Commercial fleets are uniquely positioned to provide these services because their aggregated EV pools can respond swiftly and reliably to grid operator signals. Frequency regulation requires rapid adjustments to power output to maintain the grid’s alternating current frequency within tight tolerances, a task at which EVs excel due to their fast response capabilities.

The contract opportunities for commercial fleets participating in ancillary services represent a lucrative revenue stream beyond traditional energy cost savings. High-value compensation for frequency regulation services reflects the premium placed on quick response times and reliability. This financial upside, combined with the operational feasibility of integrating bidirectional technology into fleet management, is accelerating adoption rates.

Frequency Regulation: The Most Lucrative Application in the Vehicle-to-Grid Market

Frequency regulation holds a commanding position within the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, capturing over 21.40% of the market share and standing out as its most financially rewarding application. This prominence is largely attributed to the high value grid operators place on maintaining stable alternating current (AC) frequency, a critical parameter for reliable electricity supply.

Leading grid operators such as National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) have embraced the potential of aggregated EV fleets, leveraging their rapid response capabilities to enhance frequency stability. Utilizing platforms like Kaluza, these vehicles can autonomously interpret grid signals and adjust their charging or discharging behavior almost instantaneously. This real-time balancing of supply and demand not only supports grid resilience but also optimizes the use of renewable energy by smoothing out fluctuations inherent to wind and solar power sources.

Regional transmission organizations are paving the way for EV participation in ancillary service markets, with PJM Interconnection serving as a prime example. PJM allows electric vehicles to bid directly into its frequency regulation market, thereby creating a transparent and accessible revenue stream for EV owners. This market inclusion incentivizes EV owners to contribute to grid stability, turning their vehicles into valuable grid assets beyond mere transportation.

North America’s Commanding Lead in the Vehicle-to-Grid Market

North America currently dominates the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, commanding a substantial 38.22% share that reflects both technological advancement and strategic policy implementation. This leadership position is underpinned by the operational maturity of key initiatives such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. By late 2025, this program will have facilitated the deployment of over 10,000 electric school buses actively feeding approximately 1.2 gigawatts of flexible energy capacity back into regional grids, including major markets like PJM in the Mid-Atlantic and CAISO in California.

The North American V2G market’s growth has been further accelerated by regulatory breakthroughs, most notably the full implementation of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Order 2222. This landmark ruling has dismantled long-standing barriers that previously limited the participation of distributed energy resources in wholesale electricity markets.

California stands out as a regional leader within North America, reinforcing the market’s momentum through pioneering interconnection reforms. These reforms simplify and expedite the process for commercial fleet operators to connect their V2G assets to the grid, effectively unlocking new revenue streams. It is estimated that these changes have generated approximately USD 450 million in annual revenue opportunities for fleet operators participating in emergency load reduction programs.

Vehicle to Grid Market Major Players:

Nissan Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NUVVE Corporation

Fermata Energy

ENGIE Group

OVO Energy Ltd.

Renault Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

AC Propulsion

Edison International.

DENSO Co.

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

OVO Energy Ltd.

ChargeScape

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

Others

By Solution Type

Hardware

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)



Smart Meters



V2G Chargers



Others



Software

V2G Program Administration



Dynamic Load Management System



Energy Management Systems (EMS)



Telematics & Cybersecurity



Others



Services

Professional



Managed Services



By Application

Peak Power Sales

Spinning Reserves

Base Load Power

Frequency Regulation

Voltage Regulation / Reactive Power Support

Load Balancing & Demand Response

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

By End Users

Commercial

Office Buildings



Retail



Malls



Others



Public Charging Stations / Charging Hubs

Fleet Depots & Shared Mobility

Utilities / Grid-Scale Aggregation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube