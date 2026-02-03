SLM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges SLM Corporation Stockholders to Contact the Firm Before February 17th Regarding their Rights

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In SLM To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SLM Corporation (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLM) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SLM common stock between July 25, 2025, and August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 25, 2025 through August 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges SLM made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies and (ii) accordingly, SLM overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company's PEL delinquency rates.

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, “overall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies.” Notably, TD Cowen’s findings directly contradicted assurances made late in the month of July 2025 that SLM were observing delinquency rates that “really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business.” On this news, the price of SLM shares declined by $2.67 per share, or approximately 8.1%, from $32.99 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at $30.32 on August 15, 2025.





