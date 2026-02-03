Covent Garden, London , Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swifty Global, the technology and corporate services group behind DRCR, today announced a strategic restructuring of DRCR that marks a pivotal step in the evolution of its online gaming SaaS platform. The restructuring positions the technology for long-term growth and a potential major exchange initial public offering targeted for 2026, as regulatory and capital-market demands across global sports betting and online casino markets continue to intensify.



The restructuring follows an internal assessment by Swifty Global and DRCR’s Board that the company’s technology platform supporting regulated sports betting and online casino operators has reached sufficient scale and operational maturity to operate as a standalone global business. At the same time, leadership determined that DRCR’s historical public structure no longer aligns optimally with the requirements of a modern technology IPO.

As regulatory frameworks and tax policies across Europe and other international markets evolve, compliance has become increasingly central to sustainable success in regulated online gaming. The restructuring announced by Swifty Global is intended to strengthen regulatory alignment while creating a clearer and more efficient capital-markets pathway for DRCR’s online gaming SaaS product.

Through a planned spin-out of its technology division into a distinct entity, DRCR aims to establish a purpose-built framework designed specifically for a major exchange listing. Industry analysts cited by Swiftysports.ie note that this structure may offer advantages when navigating multi-jurisdictional regulatory requirements while supporting international expansion.

The newly formed company will operate as an independent global SaaS platform, licensing proprietary sportsbook, casino, compliance, and risk-management software to regulated operators. Analysts at Swiftysports.co.uk have observed that this approach enables more focused execution and clearer positioning within the competitive casino technology market.

Shareholders holding at least 2,000 DRCR shares as of December 31 will receive an equity interest in the new company while retaining their existing DRCR shares, which will continue to trade as normal. A dedicated shareholder portal is scheduled to launch in January 2026 to provide additional information and allow eligible shareholders to register for participation in the future IPO process.

This restructuring represents a new phase of growth for DRCR, with Swifty Global positioning the technology platform to support expansion across Europe, Africa, and other regulated markets. Market commentators referenced by Swiftysports.co.za suggest the structure may enhance long-term value creation by allowing each business to pursue strategies aligned with its specific market dynamics.

An experienced industry executive has been identified to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new IPO vehicle, with DRCR’s current CEO transitioning to the role of Chief Technology Officer. This leadership structure is intended to preserve technical continuity while aligning operational leadership with public-market requirements.

The Board remains focused on disciplined governance, a controlled capitalization structure, and completion of all required regulatory filings as the restructuring progresses. These measures are designed to support a clear and efficient path to a major exchange IPO while preserving long-term value for shareholders.

The original announcement, titled DRCR Enters a New Phase of Growth, provides additional context on the company’s strategic direction and restructuring plans.

For more information about Swifty Global and DRCR’s technology platform, visit https://www.swiftyglobal.com/.

About DRCR

DRCR develops technology for regulated online markets where compliance, scale, and reliability are fundamental requirements. The company designs systems intended to operate under sustained regulatory scrutiny, prioritizing structural integrity over short-term optimization. Its platforms support operators that require technology capable of adapting to regulatory change without disruption.

