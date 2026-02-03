Wilmington, DE , Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gold Investment Authority has reaffirmed Goldco as its #1 recommended precious metals company for individuals seeking financial protection with precious metals and trustworthy service. Backed by its A+ BBB rating and thousands of verified customer reviews, Goldco's BBB performance highlights its credibility and reliability in helping Americans safeguard retirement assets with physical gold and silver.



Founded over a decade ago and based in Calabasas, California, Goldco has become one of the most respected names in the precious metals industry. The company specializes in helping customers facilitate the rollover of their existing 401(k), 403(b), TSP, and IRA accounts into self-directed Gold and Silver IRAs. This allows individuals to protect their retirement savings from inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty by holding physical precious metals that retain value over time.

Goldco’s services include retirement account rollovers, direct purchases of gold and silver coins and bars, and personalized service to match each customer’s financial goals. Its experienced specialists assist customers through every step of the process — from initial setup to providing precious metals options — ensuring that customers have the information they need to make an informed decision. The company’s focus on education and transparency has earned it the trust of thousands of Americans across the United States.

Goldco consistently earns praise for its exceptional customer service and client satisfaction. The company holds over 1,170 reviews on the Better Business Bureau, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. It has facilitated over $3 billion in precious metals transactions and gathered over 8,000 five-star ratings across trusted review platforms. Its reputation is further reinforced by repeated recognition from Money.com as a leader in customer service for three consecutive years.

Goldco’s customers frequently highlight the company’s professionalism, timely support, and ability to simplify the often-complicated process of buying precious metals. Whether customers are new to gold or experienced buyers seeking diversification, Goldco offers a seamless experience tailored to each individual’s needs. Many testimonials highlight how Goldco representatives simplified complex steps, fostering peace of mind and confidence in their financial future.

Beyond its BBB recognition, Goldco is also accredited by the Business Consumer Alliance and maintains excellent ratings across independent review boards. Its educational resources — including guides, videos, and personalized consultations — enable customers to make informed financial decisions. The company’s philosophy is built on the belief that everyone deserves access to stable, tangible assets that protect wealth through all economic cycles.

For the Gold Investment Authority, Goldco’s strong BBB track record and consistent customer satisfaction are decisive factors in ranking it as the top choice for individuals. The organization monitors leading firms across the U.S. to help individuals identify trustworthy companies that deliver real results. Goldco’s combination of credibility, transparency, and customer-first values continues to make it an outstanding example of what individuals should look for in a precious metals partner.

Learn more about Goldco and its BBB Rating by visiting the website at https://goldco.com/goldco-leads-with-bbb-reviews/.

Gold Investment Authority provides reliable information and expert insights for individuals looking to build financial stability through precious metals. It helps investors identify reputable companies that demonstrate integrity, transparency, and proven results.

