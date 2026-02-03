SPS-International Announces Immediate Stock Availability of POLOS Spin Processors and Hotplates for R&D Labs

Putten, THE NETHERLANDS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS-International, a specialized supplier of semiconductor equipment and cleanroom consumables, today announced the immediate availability from stock of its POLOS® SPINx spin processors and POLOS® hotplates. This inventory update allows research universities and semiconductor FABs to procure essential wet and thermal processing tools without standard manufacturing lead times.

POLOS® SPINx spin processor with touchscreen control and PTFE bowl

Automated-ready Spin Processing The POLOS® SPINx series is designed for high-precision coating and etching in R&D and low-volume manufacturing environments. Compatible with substrates from 150mm (6”) to 450mm (15”), the processors are available in Natural Polypropylene (NPP) or chemically resistant PTFE.

Key technical specifications include:

Control: Indirect brushless drive reaching 12,000 RPM with programmable motor homing for robotic integration.

Indirect brushless drive reaching 12,000 RPM with programmable motor homing for robotic integration. Versatility: Clockwise/counterclockwise rotation and puddle mode capabilities.

Clockwise/counterclockwise rotation and puddle mode capabilities. Design: Convertible from table-top to in-deck mounting, with Advanced models featuring auto-lid functionality and linear dispense arms.

Precision Thermal Stability Complementing the wet processing line, the POLOS® Hotplate 200 and 350 systems are now available for immediate shipment. These units provide temperature control up to 230°C with a uniformity of ±1°C, critical for repeatable soft and hard bake processes. The advanced configurations include N2 connectors, vacuum bake, and proximity pins for contact-free heating, ensuring full cleanroom compliance.

Supporting Accessories To support these core tools, SPS-International has also stocked essential peripherals, including ESD-safe cordless vacuum wands (HEPA filtered) and high-temperature polyimide vacuum tips.

Comment on Availability "In the semiconductor R&D sector, project timelines are often dictated by equipment delivery schedules," said Melissa Doppenberg, Marketing Specialist at SPS-International. "By keeping our core SPINx and Hotplate series in stock, we allow labs to deploy automated-ready, high-precision processes immediately."

For technical specifications or to request a quote, visit sps-international.com.

SPS-International is a leading supplier of wafer handling systems, cleanroom consumables, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment based in Putten, The Netherlands. The company serves a global client base of Fabs, research institutes, and universities.

POLOS® Hotplate with programmable temperature control up to 230°C

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=L2mfrB88gY4