Overland AI Raises $100 Million to Scale Ground Autonomy with U.S. Armed Forces

SEATTLE, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI, a leader in autonomous ground systems for defense and national security, today announced it has raised $100 million in new funding to scale operations with end users across the U.S. Armed Forces. The equity round was led by 8VC, with continued participation from Point72 Ventures, Ascend Venture Capital, Shasta Ventures, and Overmatch Ventures, as well as new support from Valor Equity Partners and StepStone Group, alongside other institutional investors. The total amount raised includes a $20 million venture debt facility from TriplePoint Capital.





Overland AI’s ULTRA UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles) enable autonomous resupply of critical supplies to forward locations following a mass tactical airborne insertion with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

“Demand for ground autonomy has moved decisively from experimentation to operational integration,” said Stephanie Bonk, co-founder and president of Overland AI. “This funding allows us to scale alongside the units adopting our technology. We are training warfighters directly and incorporating continuous feedback to ensure our systems perform in real-world conditions, while building the trust required for operational use.”

The company’s growth in 2025 reflected this shift. Overland AI completed the DARPA RACER program (Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency) last November after three years relentlessly testing and iterating its platform autonomy. Overland AI has transitioned its reliable and resilient capability to end users by significantly expanding operations across a wide range of missions, including counter-UAS, ISR, contested logistics and resupply, breaching, and more. These deployments continue to demonstrate both the versatility of Overland’s autonomous platforms and the benefits of close partnership with warfighters to serve their evolving mission-critical needs on the modern battlefield.





Overland AI’s ULTRA UGV maneuvers through wooded forest with a modular and integrated counter-UAS (unmanned aerial system) capability at a recent field demonstration.

“Overland developed the most advanced ground autonomy in the world, dominating competitions and field tests. This raise will get ULTRA into the fight faster,” said Joe Lonsdale, managing partner at 8VC. “Today’s Pentagon works with the best, not just the best-connected—meaning top professors and builders like Byron, Stephanie and team can break through, advance the defense revolution, and terrify our adversaries. We’re honored to help the strongest ideas and most competent teams win.”

The funding will enable Overland AI to meet rapidly growing demand for ULTRA, its autonomous ground vehicle, as militaries accelerate the integration of ground autonomy directly into operational units. Overland AI is already working closely with formations across the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and SOCOM, including the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 36th Engineer Brigade, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The company has also recently partnered with CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) to support wildfire mitigation and suppression. Across these efforts, Overland delivered autonomy designed to maneuver reliably and resiliently in complex off-road, GPS-denied environments at tactically relevant speeds.





Textron Ripsaw M5 upfitted with Overland AI’s OverDrive autonomy stack at a recent MARS (Machine Assisted Rugged Soldier) demonstration with 36th Engineer Brigade and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

Breaching missions epitomize some of the most complex and dangerous environments in ground combat. Autonomy is poised to transform these operations by removing combat engineers from the point of breach, the physical location at an enemy obstacle—such as a minefield, wire, or barrier—where a force attempts to create a lane for passage. Overland AI partnered with Soldiers from the 36th Engineer Brigade, 20th Engineer Battalion, and 59th Combat Engineer Company (Armored) to integrate ground autonomy into the breach of an obstacle belt by combining their autonomous assets with manned assets in a human-machine integrated formation. This combination both advanced technical capabilities for the Army and significantly reduced risk to Soldiers.

“We have seen such success this past year because the ground autonomy we are delivering to warfighters actually works,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI. “We were right to solve the hardest problem first by building core autonomy for individual vehicle intelligence. It is the prerequisite for everything else that follows, including collaborative autonomy across multiple vehicles.”





Textron Ripsaw M5 autonomously maneuvers to the forward line in preparation to deploy M58 MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) as part of breaching operations at Fort Hood, Texas.

Overland AI is leading the delivery of a mature ground autonomy capability for the Armed Forces that enables one operator to coordinate multiple robotic systems simultaneously across challenging terrain. As demand continues to grow across the United States and allied partner nations, the company plans to use the new funding to expand manufacturing, field support, and operational integration teams, scaling in lockstep with its customers.



About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is addressing one of the most difficult and unsolved challenges in defense technology: off-road autonomy. This technology removes warfighters from harm’s way by taking on missions that put them at greatest risk. Overland's team combines top engineers from the self-driving industry with veterans of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Their technical expertise and operational experience underpin relentless field testing with end users to advance autonomy for navigating off-road, in GPS-denied environments, and without direct operator control. Warfighters can operate multiple attritable vehicles with modular mission payloads in minutes. Overland AI spans the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomy at speed and scale.

Media Contact

press@overland.ai



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9560d473-c59e-4142-becd-4769ac1d3dac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd277760-101a-4cd2-8625-d69332c96539

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b4efb9d-d621-440d-8b4d-d02299def72e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af9e9dc-8980-4787-a2ed-f682bcaee0c4

