HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : 2025 Revenue

Press release

Paris, February 3, 2026 – 5 : 30 PM

Section : Activity

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

2025 Financial Year Activity

Historically high activity levels despite an unfavorable start to 2025

In thousands of euros

(unaudited data) First half Second half TOTAL 2025 Revenue

2025 Gross Margin 118 522

45 895 152 601

53 015 271 133

98 909 2024 Revenue

2024 Gross Margin 129 269

49 240 189 785

55 543 319 054

104 783 Revenue change

Gross Margin change -8,3%

-6,8% -19,6%

-4,6% -15,0%

-5,6%

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in digital and social media, public relations and events, today reports its consolidated revenue and gross margin as of December 31, 2025.

In the second half of 2025, the Group generated revenue of €152.6 million and a gross margin of €53.0 million. Following a mixed first half (-6.8%), the second half showed solid business activity and sequential improvement, with a more limited decline in gross margin (-4.6%) compared with 2024.

For the full year 2025, revenue amounted to €271.1 million and gross margin to €98.9 million, representing historically high activity levels, close to €100 million in annual gross margin. This performance should be viewed in light of a particularly high comparison base linked to the Paris 2024 celebrations, as well as the absence in 2025 of the Paris Motor Show, a biennial event whose next edition is expected in 2026.

In this context, the decline in activity during the year is mainly concentrated in the events segment (€43.5 million in gross margin in 2025), while the Consulting business maintained a high level of activity with a gross margin of €26.6 million. Among the other growth pillars, Hopscotch Season continued its momentum with a gross margin of €26.4 million, up +10.4%. Hopscotch Tourism recorded a gross margin of €9.4 million. The diversification of activities, particularly internationally, continues to represent a structural growth driver, with more than one-third of gross margin generated outside France.

HOPSCOTCH will publish its consolidated 2025 annual results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, after market close.

________

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Chief Executive Officer –

Tél. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant –

Tél. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com



________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With more than 1,000 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio.

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Platinum medal.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €271,1 million and a gross margin of €98,9 million in 2025.

Follow us: hopscotch.one and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

