Altamirano PLLC Issues Investor Notice on Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”), a sponsor of senior housing and healthcare-related real estate investments, filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on February 2, 2026, according to public court records.

Inspired Healthcare Capital sponsored and managed alternative investment offerings, including Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) offerings and other structures sold through brokerage firms and financial advisors nationwide. The investments were commonly marketed as long-term, income-oriented holdings, often emphasizing stability, predictable cash flow, and tax advantages for conservative investors.

Impact on IHC DST Investors

The Chapter 11 filing has significant implications for investors in Inspired Healthcare Capital DST offerings and IHC-affiliated funds. Investors’ ultimate recovery, if any, may depend on the restructuring process, asset sales, and a court-approved plan of reorganization.

The bankruptcy filing also raises serious questions regarding how these investments were recommended and sold, including whether the risks associated with illiquid, sponsor-managed investments were fully explained to investors by the broker-dealers and financial advisors who recommended them.

Altamirano PLLC, a New York-based law firm focused on securities arbitration and investor protection matters, is currently representing IHC investors in FINRA arbitration claims against brokerage firms that recommended the products. Following the Chapter 11 filing, the firm continues to review potential claims involving unsuitable investment recommendations, material misrepresentations or omissions, and failures by brokerage firms to conduct adequate due diligence on IHC, its management, and the DST offerings.

“Bankruptcy filings create uncertainty,” said Jorge Altamirano, founder of Altamirano PLLC. “They are often accompanied by communications that emphasize continuity or frame the restructuring as a positive development for investors. We are focused on helping investors understand their options and examining whether brokerage firms met their obligations when selling these investments.”

Additional information regarding IHC’s restructuring plans may become available over time.

About Altamirano PLLC

Altamirano PLLC is a New York-based law firm representing IHC investors in securities arbitration and complex financial disputes nationwide. The firm focuses on claims involving alternative investments, including non-traded real estate investments, private placements, and other illiquid products.

For more information, visit Altamirano PLLC’s Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) investigation page or www.altlawfirm.com.

Jorge Altamirano

Principal

Altamirano PLLC

One World Trade Center

85th Floor, Suite 51

New York, NY 10007

(212) 220-6556

jorge@altlawfirm.com