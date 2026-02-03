GoFast Sports & Beverage Returns to Retail Shelves Across Colorado in Major Brand Comeback

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) today announced that GoFast Sports & Beverage Co. has officially returned to brick-and-mortar retail, securing placement in more than 50 store locations across the Colorado region.

Current retail partners carrying GoFast products include 7-Eleven, Jenny’s Market, Byers Sinclair, A-Z Quick Marts, Chamber Market & Liquor, DK Liquors, Compark Gas & Liquor, and additional independent retailers throughout the region.

This milestone marks the brand’s first major retail re-entry following a comprehensive rebuild of GoFast’s production, distribution, and operational foundation. The Colorado rollout represents the initial phase of a broader retail strategy designed to reintroduce the brand through disciplined regional expansion.

GoFast, a legacy energy drink with a long-standing and loyal community following, is returning to shelves with renewed focus, improved infrastructure, and a clear retail execution plan.

“This is an important moment for the GoFast brand,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. “We took the time to rebuild the right way — production alignment, retail readiness, and disciplined placement. Seeing GoFast back on shelves is a direct result of that work, and this is just the beginning of our retail expansion.”

The company is working closely with retail partners to support product visibility, inventory consistency, and continued expansion throughout the region. Additional placements are expected as distribution efforts continue to scale.

As part of its longer-term growth strategy, GoFast is preparing for a broader national retail presence in 2026 and 2027, supported by the introduction of multiple new SKUs and expanded retail relationships. While specific timelines and retailer participation have not yet been finalized, the company’s objective is to position GoFast for a wider U.S. retail footprint as operational capacity and distribution partnerships expand.

This retail return reflects Golden Triangle Ventures’ broader strategy of restoring, strengthening, and scaling operating brands within its portfolio through operational execution and market presence.

About GoFast Sports & Beverage Co.

GoFast Sports & Beverage Co. is a legacy energy drink brand known for its performance-driven identity and dedicated community following. The brand focuses on delivering quality energy products through retail, direct-to-consumer, and strategic distribution channels.

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified holding company operating across multiple sectors including beverage manufacturing, construction services, and brand development through its subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

