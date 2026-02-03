Automatic Trap Company Announces Goodnature Traps Wins Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award, Marking Sixth Major Industry Honor Since 2024 Launch

SONOMA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automatic Trap Company , the U.S.-based distributor for humane, non-toxic, and high-performance Goodnature Traps pest-control solutions, today announced that the New Zealand-based company has won the GOOD DESIGN® Award , one of the world’s most respected and longest-running global design honors.





This latest recognition marks Goodnature’s sixth major award for its mouse trap since launching in 2024 and represents the company’s third design and innovation award from the United States, underscoring strong international validation of its approach to pest control.

With submissions from more than 55 countries, the GOOD DESIGN® Award—founded in Chicago in 1950—celebrates excellence in function, sustainability, and innovation, recognizing products that raise global standards in design and performance.

Goodnature’s award-winning mouse trap was recognized for its seamless integration of humane, toxin-free performance with refined, purpose-driven design—proof that effective pest control can be both ethically responsible and visually sophisticated.

“This award confirms what our customers already know,” said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. “You do not have to choose between humane pest control and great design. Goodnature excels at creating products that perform exceptionally well, protect people and pets, and fit naturally in the home and yard or garden.”

Designed in New Zealand and trusted globally, Goodnature traps are engineered to deliver fast, humane results without poisons, making them safer for families, pets, wildlife, and the environment. The product’s growing list of international awards reflects increasing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional rodent control.

In the United States, Goodnature Traps are available online at https://www.automatictrap.com/ , providing U.S. consumers access to the same award-winning, toxin-free technology recognized by leading global design authorities.

The GOOD DESIGN® Award recognition further cements Goodnature’s position as a global leader at the intersection of ethical innovation, sustainability, and world-class industrial design.

About Goodnature Traps

Founded in New Zealand, Goodnature Traps designs humane, toxin-free pest control solutions trusted by households and conservation programs worldwide. By combining rigorous engineering with thoughtful design, Goodnature delivers effective pest management that is safer for people, pets, and the planet.

About Automatic Trap Company

Established in 2016, Automatic Trap Company’s vision is to eliminate the preventable suffering of rodents - and we feel we are one step closer with every trap we ship. Sadly, the three most common ways to kill rodents - glue traps, snap traps, and poison - are incredibly cruel. Glue traps are an inhumane and unnecessary way to end a rodent’s life. Snap traps often fail to kill quickly, and they only work on either rats or mice. Poison results in a slow, painful death and exposes other wildlife, such as predator birds, to the same harm. At Automatic Trap, we are breaking the cycle of inhumane and harmful rodent control. We offer pragmatic solutions that eliminate rodents in the most humane and efficient way possible. Visit https://www.automatictrap.com to learn more.



