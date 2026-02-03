Timeless Kitchen Outlet and Modano Floors Unveil AI Visualization Tools for Home Renovations

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeless Kitchen Outlet and Modano Floors, two Orlando-based home-improvement showrooms, today announced the launch of their respective AI-powered visualization tools, designed to help homeowners preview renovation outcomes using images of their own spaces before making design commitments.

The newly introduced tools allow homeowners to upload photos of their kitchens or living areas and receive realistic visual previews showing updated cabinetry or flooring options applied directly to their existing rooms. The launches reflect a growing effort among local service-based businesses to reduce renovation uncertainty by providing clearer visual context earlier in the planning process.

The AI visualization tools are now available through each company’s design consultation process and are intended to support homeowners during the early decision-making phase of renovation projects. By using artificial intelligence to generate realistic previews based on real spaces, both companies aim to help homeowners better understand how materials, finishes, and layouts may appear once installed.

Home renovation decisions often involve significant financial investment and long-term commitment, yet many homeowners rely on small samples or showroom displays when selecting materials. Industry professionals note that difficulty visualizing the final result is a common reason renovation projects are delayed or postponed. AI visualization tools are designed to address this challenge by providing a more accurate reference point before construction begins.

“Homeowners are often asked to make big decisions without being able to truly see the outcome,” said Sonia Tan, Senior Designer at Timeless Kitchen Outlet. “By showing realistic visuals based on their actual kitchens, we’re able to remove much of the guesswork and start conversations from a place of clarity.”

Flooring decisions present a similar challenge, according to Modano Floors. Small samples can look very different once installed across an entire room, particularly when lighting and scale come into play.

“Seeing flooring in context changes the entire decision-making experience,” said a spokesperson for Modano Floors. “AI visualization allows homeowners to preview options within their own space, which helps them feel more confident before moving forward.”

About Timeless Kitchen Outlet

Timeless Kitchen Outlet is an Orlando-based kitchen cabinet showroom offering all-wood cabinetry and professional kitchen design services. Serving homeowners throughout Central Florida, the company focuses on practical design solutions that emphasize clarity, functionality, and long-term value.

About Modano Floors

Modano Floors is an Orlando-based flooring showroom specializing in curated flooring solutions for residential renovation projects. The company provides personalized design guidance and a selection of flooring options designed to complement modern and timeless interiors.



Contact Information



Dexie Tante

Timeless Kitchen Outlet

(407) 379-7879

dexie@timelesskitchenoutlet.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5eb80b9-00f2-4641-80af-700d5eae668d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bbbf9b7-1558-4834-8ee6-405f4239124e