Love, Arrest and Resilience: A Tale of Courage

In a gripping tale of love and resilience, Martin and Jamie, from starkly different backgrounds, meet and fall in love. Martin, hailing from Belfast, escapes to Kilburn, London, seeking refuge from relentless police harassment and the trauma of his first lover's brutal attack. Jamie, a hairdresser, meets Martin during a routine haircut, and their chance connection blossoms into a deep relationship. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when their supper club is raided by police. Martin finds himself holding six grams of cocaine, planted on him during the police raid.

The arrest forces both men to confront their fears and the harsh realities of injustice. Jamie learns what loyalty really means, while Martin learns the true meaning of bravery and self-advocacy for the first time in his life.



Key themes in Martin and Jamie include:

- The intersection of love and identity

- The struggle against societal injustice

- The power of community support

- Personal growth through adversity

- The complexities of cultural differences



Anne Ireland structures the narrative with a blend of heart and urgency, as she asks, can Martin find the strength to stand up for himself? Will Jamie stay strong, and cover Martin's back, while he is locked up in prison?



Martin and Jamie is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Anne Ireland has been a storyteller all her life. She returned to school in her forties, earning an MFA from San Francisco State University in 1998. With a keen interest in visibility shaped by her experience as a slightly disabled woman. she explores the question of who gets to sit at the welcome table through the story of Jamie and Martin, as she invites readers to engage with them.

Media Contact: Anne Ireland

Available for interviews: Author, Anne Ireland

