Love, Arrest and Resilience: A Tale of Courage

Two lives collide as Martin, from Belfast, flees to London to escape police harassment, and meets Jamie, a Black, charismatic hairdresser. Palmetto Publishing’s new release explores love, courage, and community support in a gripping new narrative.

 | Source: Palmetto Publishing Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a gripping tale of love and resilience, Martin and Jamie, from starkly different backgrounds, meet and fall in love. Martin, hailing from Belfast, escapes to Kilburn, London, seeking refuge from relentless police harassment and the trauma of his first lover's brutal attack. Jamie, a hairdresser, meets Martin during a routine haircut, and their chance connection blossoms into a deep relationship. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when their supper club is raided by police. Martin finds himself holding six grams of cocaine, planted on him during the police raid.

The arrest forces both men to confront their fears and the harsh realities of injustice. Jamie learns what loyalty really means, while Martin learns the true meaning of bravery and self-advocacy for the first time in his life.

Key themes in Martin and Jamie include:
- The intersection of love and identity
- The struggle against societal injustice
- The power of community support
- Personal growth through adversity
- The complexities of cultural differences

Anne Ireland structures the narrative with a blend of heart and urgency, as she asks, can Martin find the strength to stand up for himself? Will Jamie stay strong, and cover Martin's back, while he is locked up in prison?

Martin and Jamie is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Anne Ireland has been a storyteller all her life. She returned to school in her forties, earning an MFA from San Francisco State University in 1998. With a keen interest in visibility shaped by her experience as a slightly disabled woman. she explores the question of who gets to sit at the welcome table through the story of Jamie and Martin, as she invites readers to engage with them.

Media Contact: Anne Ireland - annehi@sbcglobal.net

Available for interviews: Author, Anne Ireland

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Martin and Jamie

                        

                
            

        

    








    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading