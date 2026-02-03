Kaldalón hf.: Sale of a new green bond series

Kaldalón hf. has concluded the sale of a new green bond series, KALD 100240 GB, for a nominal amount of ISK 3,000 million at a yield of 3.90%.

The bond series is CPI-indexed, with a 14-year term and a 30-year amortisation schedule, featuring equal semi-annual payments and a fixed annual interest rate of 3.90%. The bonds are secured in accordance with a general collateral framework and are issued under the company’s ISK 40,000 million issuance programme.

The scheduled payment and settlement date is Tuesday, 10 February 2026. An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Landsbankinn’s Corporate Advisory and Capital Markets managed the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as the application for admission to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

Kaldalón hf. issues the bonds in accordance with the company’s Green Finance Framework, which enables the company to finance or refinance environmentally certified real estate and other projects in line with its sustainability policy. The framework has received an independent external review. Further information is available on the company’s website: kaldalon.is/sjalfbaerni/

The Base Prospectus of the issuance programme, Final Terms, and other documents related to the bond issuance and admission to trading will be published on the company’s website: kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/

For further information, please contact:

Sigurbjörg Ólafsdóttir

Chief Financial Officer, Kaldalón hf.

Tel: +354 856 7155

Email: sigurbjorg.olafsdottir@kaldalon.is

Gunnar S. Tryggvason

Landsbankinn Securities

Tel: +354 821 2090

Email: gunnars@landsbankinn.is