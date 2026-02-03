Zaya Younan Is Planning and Designing the World’s Largest and Most Efficient Solar Power Plant

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaya Younan, Founder and Chairman of Younan Company, today announced plans to architect and develop what is intended to become the world’s largest and most efficient renewable solar power plant—a project designed to reinvent how utility-scale solar and energy storage are conceived, integrated, and deployed globally.

Younan’s entry into renewable energy is expected to trigger a total reinvention of solar power plant design, not incremental change. Throughout his career, when Younan enters an industry, he does more than redefine standards—he rebuilds the industry’s foundation itself. From automotive safety and electronics, to software, consumer technology, commercial real estate, hospitality, wines and spirits, and premium manufacturing, his approach has consistently produced step-change improvements rather than evolutionary upgrades.

“I don’t enter industries to follow what already exists,” said Younan. “I enter industries to solve the problems others have accepted as ‘normal.’ Renewable energy deserves that same discipline, intelligence, and system-level thinking.”

Reinventing Renewable Energy—Not Just Building Another Plant

Despite the promise of solar energy as one of the most efficient and abundant power sources on Earth, Younan believes adoption has been slowed by fragmented engineering, rushed construction cycles, and a lack of integrated system design. Solar modules, tracking systems, power electronics, grid interfaces, and battery storage have too often been optimized independently—resulting in underperformance at the system level. Younan intends to change that once and for all.

His planned facility will be designed as a fully unified energy architecture, integrating the most advanced solar cell technologies and storage systems expected to be commercially available over the next one to two years—while remaining flexible enough to incorporate breakthrough technologies as they mature. Where existing solutions fall short, Younan has made clear that new technologies will be developed to achieve performance levels not currently available in the market.

“If the technology isn’t available, we will invent it,” Younan stated. “That is how meaningful progress is made.”

A Proven Pattern of Industry Reinvention

Younan’s career is defined by a rare pattern: enter complex, entrenched industries—and fundamentally improve them. His work has spanned more industries than nearly any modern entrepreneur, including:

Automotive engineering and safety systems

Semiconductor and chip-related technologies

Software and advanced systems design

Consumer electronics and product engineering

Commercial real estate and large-scale asset transformation

Luxury hospitality, wines, spirits, and premium manufacturing

In each case, his impact has been marked by deeper integration, higher efficiency, and long-term value creation.

Project Advisor: “This Industry Will Never Be the Same”

A senior project advisor involved in the renewable initiative offered a candid assessment of Younan’s entrance into the sector:

“I am genuinely excited that Zaya is entering renewable energy,” the advisor said. “Frankly, I had to push him to do it—because I know what happens when he commits to an industry. He doesn’t just improve it; he reinvents it.”

“We have seen this pattern repeatedly—in automotive technology, semiconductors, software, consumer electronics, commercial real estate, and luxury manufacturing. Once Zaya enters a field, inefficiencies disappear, systems become integrated, and performance accelerates beyond what the industry thought possible. Renewable energy has waited too long for someone of this caliber. His entry will dramatically improve how solar power plants are designed, how storage is integrated, and how green energy is deployed globally. This is the kind of leadership that can finally make renewable energy a dominant, dependable, and universally adopted power source.”

Accelerating the Global Green Energy Transition

Younan believes one of the main reasons renewable energy—particularly solar—has not been adopted more rapidly is the lack of cross-industry expertise and long-term architectural thinking. Too many projects have focused on building fast, rather than building right.

His objective is to create a reference model for the world—a solar power plant so efficient, integrated, and intelligently designed that it becomes a blueprint for future renewable infrastructure across continents.

“The goal is not just to produce clean energy,” Younan said. “The goal is to make renewable energy so efficient, reliable, and intelligently designed that the transition becomes inevitable.”

A Defining Moment for Renewable Energy

Industry observers note that it is exceptionally rare for a leader with deep experience across engineering, invention, luxury product design, large-scale infrastructure, and global finance to enter renewable energy at this level.

With development now underway, expectations are high that Younan’s involvement will mark a turning point for the global solar industry—one that accelerates innovation, integration, and adoption far beyond current trajectories.

Further announcements detailing system architecture, technology integration, and development milestones will be released as the project progresses.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity and operating platform founded by Zaya Younan, with diversified investments spanning commercial real estate, luxury hotels and resorts, championship golf courses, fine wines and ultra-premium spirits, premium tobacco and cigars, and advanced technology and infrastructure. The company is known for reinventing industries through innovation, disciplined execution, and uncompromising standards of excellence.

Attachments