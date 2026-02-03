INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in F5, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – FFIV

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether F5 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 17, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities during the Class Period.

On October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed a “long-term, persistent” breach to its systems, during which the Company’s BIG-IP product development and engineering management platforms were compromised, including the BIG-IP source code.

On this news, F5’s stock price fell $47.82 per share, or 13.93%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $295.35 per share on October 16, 2025.

Then, on October 27, 2025, F5 announced its further quarter fiscal year 2025 results, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal year 2026 due in significant part to the impact of the security breach, which caused the Company to announce expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts.

On this news, F5’s stock price fell another $30.76 per share, or 10.31%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025.

