InnovAsian to build 175,000-square-foot food manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., a subsidiary of Nichirei Foods Inc., will build a state-of-the-art frozen food manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas. This major development will create approximately 200 new jobs, strengthening the region’s position as a vibrant hub for food manufacturing.

Found in grocery freezer aisles nationwide, InnovAsian brings family-favorite Asian dishes to the table with bold, restaurant-inspired flavors. From popular multi-serve entrées to rice, sides, appetizers, and single-serve meals, the brand makes weeknight dinners easy. The new facility will significantly increase production capacity for its high-growth multi-serve entrée line, supporting the company’s continued growth in the U.S. market.

“This new facility investment underscores InnovAsian’s commitment to growth and is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the brand. This is a major step forward for Nichirei’s global growth strategy in the North American market,” shared Joe Kent, President and CEO of InnovAsian. “Our new Jonesboro facility will allow us to meet growing demand for high-quality Asian cuisine while creating meaningful jobs in the community. It has been a pleasure to work with Jonesboro Unlimited, the Governor of Arkansas, and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), and we look forward to delivering innovation and flavor to more families across America.”

The 175,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will be located in Craighead Technology Park, a 2,100-acre industrial park in Jonesboro. InnovAsian chose Arkansas after a competitive multi-state search, citing speed-to-market, a skilled workforce, and strong local and state support as key factors. Nichirei will make a capital contribution of approximately $105 million to InnovAsian in 2026 to initiate the project.

“Arkansas is proud to be a state where farm products are turned into value-added food for tables across America,” said Governor Sanders. “With approximately 200 new jobs coming to Jonesboro, this investment strengthens our economy and expands opportunity in Northeast Arkansas, while creating another market for Arkansas’ number one industry, agriculture.”

Arkansas Department of Commerce and AEDC leaders met with Nichirei Foods executives in Tokyo in 2025 to showcase Arkansas’ business climate and help secure the project.

“Arkansas is excited to welcome InnovAsian to Jonesboro with its new frozen food manufacturing facility,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “InnovAsian is a leading frozen food company, and this project is a perfect fit for Jonesboro. We congratulate InnovAsian and Nichirei Foods on their growth, as well as the community of Jonesboro on this big economic development win.”

“Jonesboro has a long history of supporting food manufacturing, and we are excited that InnovAsian has seen our competitive advantages and decided to be a part of our community,” said Mark Young, President of Jonesboro Unlimited.

About InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.

InnovAsian, a subsidiary of Nichirei Foods Inc., is a leading provider of delicious frozen Asian-inspired meals, appetizers, and side dishes made for easy preparation and memorable mealtimes. InnovAsian is committed to providing flavorful, convenient meals for busy households across the United States. Learn more at Eatinnovasian.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC)

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. Learn more at ArkansasEDC.com.

Vendor/Supplier Inquiries Contact

For any vendor or supplier questions, please submit your inquiry on the InnovAsian website at https://eatinnovasian.com/contact.

