Del Taco Serves Up JUMBO Flavor and JUMBO Value This Lent

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco is bringing back a seasonal favorite with the highly anticipated return of its Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burrito. For a limited time, guests can grab two tacos for $6, packed with crispy Jumbo Shrimp, house-made pico de gallo, crunchy cabbage and Del Taco’s signature secret sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and each served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Plus, guests can score a great deal on their fave Beer Battered Fish Taco, made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock and finished with fresh toppings and a lime wedge. Fish lovers can get 3 tacos for $7 any time, so seafood celebrations aren’t just for Fridays.

Seafood fans can also dig into the Jumbo Shrimp Burrito, loaded with cilantro-lime rice, savory secret sauce, cabbage and fresh pico de gallo all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

“Great taste and great value go hand-in-hand at Del Taco,” said Noah Chillingworth, chief marketing officer at Del Taco. “Perfect for Fish Fridays during Lent or anytime, these are tasty, satisfying meals that guests love, made with fresh ingredients at a winning price.”

For seafood lovers chasing bold flavors and unbeatable value, Del Taco is the place to shout “Del Yeah!” this season. The seafood menu rolls out systemwide from Feb. 3 through April 14, while supplies last. Price and participation may vary.

For more information on the latest seafood offerings and beverages, and to find your nearest Del Taco location, visit deltaco.com .

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled, marinated chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 19 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .

