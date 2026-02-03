HP and Karamba Security Sign Multi-Year Licensing Agreement to Protect HP’s Printers         

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP (NYSE: HPQ), the world’s largest printer provider, and Karamba Security, a global leader in product cybersecurity, announced today that HP has renewed its multi‑year agreement to license Karamba’s XGuard® software across HP’s printers.

Modern printers are networked, cloud-connected, computing devices. As a result, they have become prime targets for attackers. Hackers exploit vulnerabilities in printer firmware, extract sensitive data from it, and use it as a segway into the organizational network.

HP provides the “world’s most secure printers”, embedding multiple layers of defenses. HP’s adoption of Karamba’s XGuard® forms a critical part of this architecture.

“Security remains a top priority for HP as our customers face increasingly sophisticated adversaries,” said Shivaun Albright, Chief Technologist for Print Security at HP Inc. “Karamba Security’s XGuard software delivers reliable runtime protection, helping our customers safeguard their printers against a broad range of cyberattacks, such as file-based and file-less malware.”

Karamba’s XGuard® provides protection by:

Blocking unauthorized code execution through allow‑listing

Preventing memory‑manipulation attacks

Preserving runtime integrity to prevent exploitations of security vulnerabilities

Since 2020, Karamba and HP have collaborated to integrate XGuard across multiple generations of HP’s printers.

“We are proud to partner with a global leader such as HP Print”, said David Barzilai, CEO of Karamba Security. “This agreement reinforces the industry’s move toward a simple to integrate, yet broadly defensive, product security”.

“Our collaboration with Karamba Security has proven highly valuable”, continued Shivaun Albright. “XGuard software was seamlessly integrated into our printers, enabling HP to continue delivering the world’s most secure printers, as it has done for over a decade.”

