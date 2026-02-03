Warehouse Automation Market to Grow at 15% CAGR Through 2031 Driven by E-commerce and Labor Shortages | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global warehouse automation market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

One of the primary forces fueling the growth of the warehouse automation market is the steady increase in warehousing labor costs. As wages rise and labor availability tightens, businesses face mounting pressure to optimize operational expenses and maintain profitability. This economic reality compels warehouse operators to seek automated solutions that can reduce reliance on manual labor while boosting productivity.

Modern warehouses must navigate increasingly complex global supply chains characterized by fluctuating demand, varied sourcing locations, and intricate logistics networks. At the same time, the rise of omni-channel retailing requires warehouses to seamlessly manage orders across multiple sales platforms—online, in-store, and mobile—while providing fast, reliable delivery. This multi-faceted retail environment intensifies the need for warehouses to increase throughput, reduce costs, and shorten inventory cycles to stay competitive.

Subscription Pricing Revolutionizes Market Dynamics

A significant trend driving market growth is the rise of subscription pricing models, which shift capital risk away from operators and onto vendors. This flexible approach allows operators to adjust their fleet sizes with relatively short notice periods—typically between 30 and 90 days—enabling them to respond swiftly to changing business demands. By moving away from large upfront investments, companies gain the agility to scale operations up or down without the burden of long-term capital commitments, fundamentally transforming how automation solutions are acquired and utilized.

Subscription models offer more than just flexibility; they also reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30% compared to outright purchases. This advantage primarily stems from vendors assuming responsibility for maintenance and software updates, relieving operators of ongoing operational costs and technical complexities. By bundling these services into a predictable subscription fee, providers deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances reliability while simplifying budgeting and financial planning for businesses deploying automated fleets.

Beyond cost savings and operational flexibility, subscription pricing democratizes access to cutting-edge automation technologies for regional third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and firms in emerging markets. Many of these companies face challenges securing investment-grade credit, which traditionally limits their ability to invest heavily in automation. The subscription model lowers entry barriers and narrows the technology gap between tier-one industry leaders and smaller or growing operators. This inclusivity fosters greater competition and innovation across the supply chain landscape.

Transformative Power of the Internet of Things in Daily Life

The Internet of Things (IoT) has profoundly reshaped both human life and work environments by enabling machines to handle labor-intensive and repetitive tasks. This technological evolution not only lightens the physical workload but also enhances the quality of life by making everyday activities healthier, more practical, and comfortable. As IoT devices become increasingly integrated into homes, workplaces, and public spaces, their impact continues to expand, driving convenience and efficiency in ways previously unimaginable.

The widespread adoption of IoT technologies across various facets of daily life is a significant catalyst for market growth. From smart homes and wearable health devices to connected industrial systems, IoT’s versatility has unlocked new avenues for innovation and service delivery. By seamlessly linking physical objects to digital networks, IoT enables real-time data collection and intelligent automation, which fuels continuous improvements in products and services.

One of the standout benefits of IoT lies in its ability to enhance security and operational performance through constant monitoring of digital and physical infrastructures. By providing real-time insights, IoT systems identify vulnerabilities, detect anomalies, and predict maintenance needs before issues escalate. This proactive approach reduces safety risks, optimizes resource use, and ensures smoother operations.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Dominate Market in 2024

The automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) segment emerged as the clear market leader in 2024, driven by a surging demand for more effective and efficient inventory management solutions. As warehouses and distribution centers face growing pressure to handle increasing volumes of goods with precision and speed, AS/RS technologies have become indispensable.

A landmark development in this space came in October 2025, when Integrated Systems Design (ISD) launched the URBX Cube Robotic ASRS. This cutting-edge solution combines modular storage units with autonomous robotic systems designed to maximize warehouse space and reduce labor requirements. The modular design allows warehouses to scale storage capacity efficiently, while the autonomous robots navigate seamlessly to retrieve and store items, enhancing workflow speed and flexibility.

The adoption of AS/RS systems has been particularly strong in e-commerce and manufacturing warehouses, sectors that require high levels of accuracy, speed, and space efficiency. In e-commerce, where rapid order fulfillment is critical to customer satisfaction, AS/RS solutions help streamline processes by speeding up picking and packing activities. Similarly, manufacturing warehouses benefit from improved space utilization and smoother workflows that reduce downtime and boost overall productivity.

North America Leads Warehouse Automation Boom Driven by E-commerce Growth

North America has emerged as the frontrunner in the warehouse automation market, propelled primarily by the rapid expansion of e-commerce across the region. The surge in online shopping has intensified the demand for advanced storage and retrieval systems capable of handling high volumes of goods quickly and efficiently. Warehouses are evolving into highly automated hubs where speed, accuracy, and scalability are critical to meeting consumer expectations.

Another significant factor driving the adoption of warehouse automation in North America is the steady increase in labor costs within the logistics sector. As wages rise, businesses are motivated to invest in robotic and automated technologies to reduce dependency on manual labor and improve operational efficiency. Labor shortages remain a pressing challenge, with many warehouses struggling to find and retain workers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Quarterly Survey of Plant Capacity Utilization (QSPC), about 20.6% of U.S. factories reported labor shortages as a production constraint in Q3 2024.

The United States, in particular, stands out with substantial investments in warehouse infrastructure designed to support artificial intelligence and automation technologies. These investments include the deployment of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robotic picking systems, and AI-driven inventory management platforms. This proactive approach not only boosts warehouse productivity but also creates a competitive advantage by enabling more flexible and responsive supply chains.

Key Companies

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Robotics

Automation Tooling Systems

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Geodis

Locus Robotics

Honeywell International, Inc.

IAM Robotics

Kuka AG

Magazino GmbH

Omron Corporation

SSI Schaefer AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc.

Wynright Corp

Others

Segmentation Overview

By Technology:

AGV/AMR

AS/RS

Automatic Identification and Data Capture

Conveyors

MRO Services

Order Picking

Overhead Systems

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Sortation

WMS/WES/WCS

By Function:

Inbound

Picking

Outbound

By Industry Vertical:

3PL

Apparel

E-Commerce

Food & Beverage

General Merchandise

Grocery

Pharma

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

