INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Wealthfront Corporation - WLTH

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WLTH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Wealthfront and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around December 12, 2025, Wealthfront conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 43.6 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share. Then, on January 12, 2026, Wealthfront reported its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026. Among other items, the Company’s results reflected significantly decreased asset outflows compared to the same period in the prior year. On a related earnings call, Wealthfront’s management said that recent interest-rate cuts had spurred clients to reallocate capital.

On this news, Wealthfront’s stock price fell $2.12 per share, or 16.84%, to close at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026.

