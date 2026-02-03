INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation - ORCL

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oracle Corporation (“Oracle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORCL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oracle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 10, 2025, Oracle and OpenAI OpCo, LLC (“OpenAI”) announced a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing contract to supply OpenAI with computing power. On November 13, 2025, reports emerged that Oracle was seeking to raise an additional $38 billion in debt sales to help fund its AI buildout, with loan proceeds to fund two data centers that would support the Oracle-OpenAI agreement.

On this news, Oracle’s stock price fell $9.42 per share, or 4.15%, to close at $217.57 per share on November 13, 2025.

Then, on a December 10, 2025 earnings call, Oracle’s Executive Vice President and Principal Financial Officer disclosed that the Company “now expect[s] fiscal 2026 CapEx will be about $15 billion higher than we forecasted after Q1.”

On this news, Oracle’s stock price fell $24.16 per share, or 10.83%, to close at $198.85 per share on December 11, 2025.

