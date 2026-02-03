Berry Street Named to 2026 New York Digital Health 100 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , a nutrition therapy platform, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) , an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region.

Berry Street, which won in the Patient Engagement category, is committed to changing how Americans eat. With a network of Registered Dietitians who provide medical nutrition therapy for everything from weight management, diabetes, heart disease, and maternal health, Berry Street tailors care for each person’s specific needs. In addition to a robust network of providers and evidence-based clinical programming, Berry Street leverages AI across its platform to empower providers and patients.

"Good nutrition care, delivered by Registered Dietitians, is core to all aspects of health care, but most people don’t realize it’s available to them, often at no cost,” said Noah Kotlove, Founder and CEO of Berry Street. "At Berry Street, we're working to change that through partnerships with organizations and health plans across the country. This recognition from DHNY is a testament to our team's commitment to making evidence-based nutrition therapy scalable and accessible for all."

Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare’s most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York’s digital health ecosystem.

“The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street’s platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 25+ other conditions, Berry Street’s clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.co to learn more.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .