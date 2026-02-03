INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of REGENXBIO Inc. - RGNX

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of REGENXBIO Inc. (“Regenxbio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Regenxbio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 28, 2026, Regenxbio issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy, RGX-111, for the treatment of MPS I, also known as Hurler syndrome, following preliminary analysis of a single case of neoplasm (intraventricular CNS tumor) in a participant treated in its Phase I/II study.” The press release also disclosed that “[t]he FDA also placed a clinical hold on RGX-121, for the treatment of MPS II, also known as Hunter Syndrome, citing the similarities in products, study populations, and shared risk between the clinical studies.”

On this news, Regenxbio’s stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 17.9%, to close at $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026.

