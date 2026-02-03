Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 Unveils Conference Agenda Featuring 50+ Sessions Exploring the Future of Intelligent Sensing and Edge AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge today unveils the 2026 conference agenda, delivering more than 50 educational sessions and in-depth workshops led by over 50 industry experts shaping the next generation of sensor and intelligent system design. Taking place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Sensors Converge is built around the theme “Design Smarter, Build Faster, Power What’s Next.” The program explores the technologies and trends driving intelligent sensing across industries—including next-generation sensor technologies, edge AI, energy harvesting, IoT connectivity, autonomous systems, and system-level design.

“Every intelligent system starts with the sensor,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “Sensors Converge 2026 is where engineers and system architects come to understand not just what’s next, but how to design systems that actually work in the real world—efficiently, reliably, and at scale.”

Focused Education Across New Conference Tracks

The 2026 agenda introduces targeted tracks designed to address the most critical design challenges facing sensor and system engineers today:

Sensors + AI

MCU & Sensor Architectures for AI/ML

Connectivity & System-Level Design

Automotive & Transportation Sensing

Medical & Healthcare Sensing

Power Management & Efficiency

Keynote Announced from Intel

Ganesh Kondapuram, Edge AI Architect at Intel, a senior technologist with more than 25 years of experience advancing AI-driven camera connectivity, sensor fusion, and intelligent edge system architectures, will deliver a keynote address.

In the address, “Software-Defined Sensor Fusion for Autonomous Systems,” Kondapuram will explore how decoupling perception logic from fixed hardware enables faster innovation, scalable integration of new sensor modalities, and consistent performance across platforms. The session will examine how modern, software-centric fusion frameworks allow autonomous systems—from humanoids and mobile robots to next-generation aerial and ground platforms—to combine diverse sensor inputs into a coherent world model.

Where the Sensors Ecosystem Comes Together

Sensors Converge 2026 brings together engineers, system architects, product leaders, and innovators working across automotive, industrial, medical, consumer, and infrastructure markets—making it the industry’s most comprehensive event dedicated to intelligent sensing and system design.

Registration is now open. For agenda details and registration information, visit www.sensorsconverge.com.

Contact Abigail Chun at achun@questex.com or Melinda Hurley at mhurley@questex.com for sponsorship and exhibit information.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com.

