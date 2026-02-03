FinchTrade and Wert Partner to Power Retail Crypto Access

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For digital platforms looking to onboard users into crypto, the challenge has always been the same: how to provide seamless fiat-to-crypto access without pushing customers to external exchanges. Wert set out to solve this problem by creating an embedded purchase widget that integrates directly into apps, wallets, and marketplaces, enabling retail users to buy small amounts of crypto instantly and compliantly.

But building a smooth user experience requires more than just smart product design — it demands reliable liquidity, competitive pricing, and instant settlement. To achieve this, Wert partnered with FinchTrade , a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider. Through FinchTrade’s non-custodial trading engine and aggregated liquidity pools, Wert can execute high-frequency transactions every second while keeping balances lean and risk exposure low.

Founded by George Basiladze, Wert serves partners ranging from token sale projects to NFT marketplaces and Web3 wallets, helping them increase conversion, retain users, and unlock new revenue streams. Together with FinchTrade, Wert is scaling this model across Europe and preparing for new markets like Canada, while also expanding into crypto-to-fiat payout flows and GBP support.

Solving Liquidity and Settlement Challenges

For Wert, the biggest challenge in scaling its embedded widget was not only offering retail users a seamless front-end experience, but also managing liquidity and settlement efficiently behind the scenes. Handling thousands of small transactions each month meant finding a partner that could provide reliable execution, instant conversions, and competitive spreads — without forcing Wert to hold large balances or take on unnecessary risk.

That’s where FinchTrade came in. Since 2022, Wert has leveraged FinchTrade’s non-custodial trading infrastructure and aggregated liquidity to deliver a frictionless back-end for its retail flows. Instant EUR settlement allows Wert to execute trades every few seconds while keeping reserves lean, ensuring end-users get their crypto on time, every time.

“FinchTrade allows us to maintain smaller balances, benefit from instant settlement, and access deep liquidity in EUR pairs,” said George Basiladze, Founder & CEO of Wert. “The reliability of their trading infrastructure means we can focus on growing our product and partner network.”

In the last 30 days alone, Wert processed $2.3 million in trading volume through FinchTrade — with the majority flowing through stablecoin pairs — proving the model’s efficiency and scalability.

Driving Results Together

The collaboration between Wert and FinchTrade has already delivered tangible outcomes:

Real-time execution : Retail users receive crypto instantly thanks to FinchTrade’s aggregated liquidity.



: Retail users receive crypto instantly thanks to FinchTrade’s aggregated liquidity. Lower risk exposure : Instant EUR settlement eliminates the need for Wert to hold large reserves of BTC or fiat.



: Instant EUR settlement eliminates the need for Wert to hold large reserves of BTC or fiat. High-frequency scalability : API-based integration supports Wert’s model of processing trades every few seconds.



: API-based integration supports Wert’s model of processing trades every few seconds. Product expansion: The partnership is evolving to cover new fiat pairs like GBP and reverse flows — enabling users to sell crypto and receive fiat payouts just as easily.



Looking Ahead

Wert is preparing for its next chapter: expanding into new markets like Canada, introducing collateralized lending products, and rolling out crypto-to-fiat solutions for its partners. Throughout this growth, FinchTrade will remain the liquidity backbone, ensuring flexibility, competitive pricing, and reliable settlement.

“Wert represents the kind of forward-thinking partner we love to support,” said Nicola Boldrini, Growth Lead at FinchTrade. “By embedding our liquidity into their platform, they can scale confidently and deliver a seamless experience to retail users globally.”

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade is a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider, founded in 2021, trusted in 30+ countries, powering real-time crypto and fiat payments with compliant, high-volume execution — processing billions in annual exchange volume.

About Wert.io

Wert.io is a fintech company founded in 2020 that enables businesses to embed crypto purchasing directly into their apps, wallets, and marketplaces. Its simple widget allows retail users to buy small amounts of crypto instantly and compliantly, supporting broader adoption of digital assets through seamless integration.