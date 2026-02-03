NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (“Cogent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCOI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cogent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 6, 2025, Cogent issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other results, the Company reported a year-over-year service revenue decline of nearly 6% and that it would cut its dividend by 98%, from $1.015 per share the prior quarter to $0.02 per share.

On this news, Cogent’s stock price fell $13.35 per share, or 34.86%, to close at $24.95 per share on November 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .