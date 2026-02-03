Voodoo Doughnut Wants to Host Your Wedding This Valentine's Day

Portland, OR, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s season, Voodoo Doughnut is offering couples a chance to trade traditional venues for something sweeter. Through its ‘Til Death Dough Us Part Wedding Giveaway, ten lucky couples will win a one-of-a kind wedding ceremony inside the brand’s iconic pink shops, turning a legendary doughnut destination into one of the most unexpected places to say “I do.”

From January 27 to February 14, eligible participants can enter for a chance to win a Voodoo Doughnut Wedding Ceremony Package and tie the knot at a participating Voodoo Doughnut location across the country.

Each winning couple will enjoy a Voodoo Doughnut Wedding Ceremony Package which includes:

A short and sweet legal or non-legal ceremony with a Voodoo officiant for the couple and up to 24 guests*

Two Voodoo Dozens or Vegan Dozens to share with their guests

Two 12-inch custom Newlywed Doll Doughnuts, inspired by the couple

One custom 12-inch heart-shaped doughnut centerpiece

Cups of Magic Roast brewed coffee for up to 24 guests*

*Guest capacity subject to change based on participating location.

“When your wedding venue includes pink boxes and custom doughnuts that look like you and your partner, it’s something people remember,” said Taylor Fish, Director of Marketing at Voodoo Doughnut. “And that’s exactly what we love about it.”

Couples who enter the giveaway and already have a wedding venue secured may opt to receive a custom wedding doughnut package, allowing them to bring Voodoo’s legendary doughnuts their own celebration.

How to Enter:

Eligible participants can enter for a chance to win the ‘Til Death Dough Us Part Wedding Ceremony Giveaway by visiting voodoodoughnut.com and completing the official entry form between January 27 – February 14, 2026. Full details and terms are available via the entry form.

About Voodoo Doughnut Weddings:

For over 22 years, hundreds of couples have tied the knot surrounded by sprinkles, iconic pink boxes, and plenty of magic inside Voodoo Doughnut shops. From spontaneous “I dos” to vow renewals, Voodoo Doughnut wedding ceremonies are designed to celebrate love in a unique wedding venue that’s joyful, unconventional, and truly memorable.

In addition to in-shop wedding ceremonies, Voodoo Doughnut also offers custom doughnut wedding catering options, allowing couples to enjoy handcrafted doughnuts and custom designs at off-site wedding celebrations.

About Voodoo Doughnut:

Established in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, Voodoo Doughnut is an iconic doughnut brand renowned for its innovative and whimsical approach. With 25 U.S. locations and additional locations coming soon, Voodoo Doughnut has become the destination for doughnut enthusiasts nationwide. Committed to handcrafted quality, innovation, and delivering an unparalleled guest experience, Voodoo Doughnut continually redefines the art of doughnut-making. To explore the world of Voodoo Doughnut, please visit www.voodoodoughnut.com and connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Threads, or LinkedIn.

