CDM Smith and Trinnex Double Down on Digital Innovation with Asset Management and GIS Expansion

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a strong track record of delivering innovative digital software and services, Trinnex—a wholly owned subsidiary of CDM Smith—is accelerating its growth trajectory with a strategic expansion into real-time asset and geospatial intelligence. This move underscores CDM Smith and Trinnex’s commitment to providing next generation digital solutions and helping clients achieve seamless digital transformation.

Trinnex has already demonstrated remarkable success, achieving double digit growth fueled by data and AI consulting, introducing six new commercial software solutions in the water sector and pioneering data science-as-a-service for the industry. Now, by doubling the resources of Trinnex and broadening its data and digital consulting services with the integration of the industry-leading GIS and asset management team from CDM Smith, the company is positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that maximize value across the entire lifecycle of infrastructure assets.

“We’re not waiting for the future—we’re building it now. Together, under the Trinnex brand, we will deliver unmatched value, accelerate innovation and redefine what’s possible for our clients and our company,” said Tim Wall, Chairman and CEO of CDM Smith. “This expansion ensures we can help our clients make data-driven decisions faster, more transparently than ever, and deliver increased value for their stakeholders.”

The integration of asset management and GIS is a cornerstone of this strategy, addressing the growing need for smarter resource utilization in an era of AI and workforce challenges. Trinnex’s expanded capabilities will enable clients to move from data collection to next-generation mapping, visualization and real-time insights, delivering seamless experience from strategy to execution and incorporating a pragmatic and high value AI approach.

“Our mission is to be a catalyst for digital transformation and unmatched value creation by leveraging our passion and knowledge to deliver solutions with impact,” said Amy Corriveau, President of Trinnex. “We are inspired by our clients’ willingness to embrace what’s next and trust Trinnex as their partner in shaping the future.”

With this bold step, CDM Smith and Trinnex confirm their commitment to innovation, helping infrastructure clients overcome challenges and unlock new opportunities through data-driven transformation.

