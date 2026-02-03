The International Surface Event Delivers Global Assortment of Cutting-Edge Products and Game-Changing Innovations for the Flooring, Stone and Tile Industries

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ The International Surface Event (tise), the largest annual gathering for the flooring, stone, and tile industries, concluded its 2026 edition at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. This year’s event brought together the world’s leading brands, emerging innovators, and professionals to explore the latest products, trends, and educational opportunities in a dynamic and collaborative environment.





A Showcase of Industry Leaders

The 2026 event featured an impressive lineup of top brands unveiling cutting-edge products and materials, while delivering critical insights into future trends, market forecasting, and innovative solutions:

Mohawk, Shaw, Mannington, Engineered Floors, QEP/Roberts, Stanton, BACA Systems, MSI Surfaces, Italian Trade Commission, Cambria, Vermont Quarries, Natural Stone Resources, Northwood Machine, Arizona Tile, and Measure Square among others.



Immersive Show Floor Pavilions

tise continues to serve as the ultimate resource for the sector and offers tailored experiences for businesses of all types through dedicated pavilions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking programs. The event features distinct neighborhoods including Stone + Tile and Surfaces, providing focused spaces for exploring technology, materials, and solutions specific to these sectors and addressing market opportunities including projected growth, stemming from increased spending on infrastructure refurbishment and ongoing demand for durable, sustainable, and low-maintenance products.





Pavilions and specialty areas include:

tise LIVE Theatre : A hub for trend presentations and educational sessions. Sessions covered retail best practices, waterproofing, and ways to elevate beyond the competition.

: A hub for trend presentations and educational sessions. Sessions covered retail best practices, waterproofing, and ways to elevate beyond the competition. Natural Stone Theatre : Produced by the Natural Stone Institute, this pavilion highlights the beauty and versatility of natural stone. Sessions covered sustainability in natural stone, natural stone identification, and stone restoration.

: Produced by the Natural Stone Institute, this pavilion highlights the beauty and versatility of natural stone. Sessions covered sustainability in natural stone, natural stone identification, and stone restoration. tise LIVE Demo Stage : Exhibitors presented live demonstrations showcasing installation techniques, product applications across adhesives, detecting deflection issues and moisture mitigation.

: Exhibitors presented live demonstrations showcasing installation techniques, product applications across adhesives, detecting deflection issues and moisture mitigation. The Cage : Presented by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA), this area featured daily stone fabrication demonstrations from brands including Schluter Systems , Big Dog Adhesives , InnoChem and Aardwolf .

: Presented by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA), this area featured daily stone fabrication demonstrations from brands including , , and . The Learning Lab: Small-format discussions focused on quartz, solid surfaces, large-format porcelain, and other manufactured materials. Session topics covered healthy home trends in design and fabrication, legal updates and retaining fabricators. The Learning Lab is created in partnership with the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA).



Spotlight on Emerging Exhibitors

The Start-Up Station provided a platform for new companies to showcase their groundbreaking products and technologies. This area highlighted the future, offering attendees a glimpse into the next generation of innovation.

Featured brands included BP Metrics, CarbonBar, Cohesive AI, CrewCam, Human Friendly Robotics, Leather Floor Protectors, and Scanimate, among others.

Expanded Networking Opportunities

tise 2026 introduced new programs to engage retailers and distributors in a productive environment to discuss upcoming opportunities in the landscape.

Retail Roundtables : Engaging discussions on successful business strategies and market opportunities.

: Engaging discussions on successful business strategies and market opportunities. Retailer Reception: Tailored specifically for retailers to connect, exchange insights, and discuss the latest market trends.

Tailored specifically for retailers to connect, exchange insights, and discuss the latest market trends. Distributor Reception: Designed for distributors to network, share industry knowledge, and discover strategies for strengthening partnerships and driving success.



“The International Surface Event attracts top decision-makers and provides a comprehensive platform to gain critical insights into the future of the market,” says Dana Hicks, Group Director of The International Surface Expo (tise). “From uncovering emerging trends to connecting with the innovators and leaders who help shape business strategies, this event empowers professionals to stay ahead of the curve, prepare for the future and gain the right resources and connections to drive their organizations forward.”

Celebrating Craftsmanship: National Installer of the Year

The National Installer of the Year Competition celebrated the artistry and skill of flooring installers. In partnership with the CFI (Certified Flooring Installers), eight finalists competed in the final round of installation challenges. The competition highlights the dedication and expertise of professionals who elevate the industry through their craftsmanship.

James Salisbury , founder of Blue Crew Installation from Indiana, was awarded first place in the carpet installation category.

, founder of Blue Crew Installation from Indiana, was awarded first place in the carpet installation category. Allen Lewis, a certified flooring installer from Alabama, won first place in the engineered wood installation category.





Additional Touchpoints for Professionals

A variety of unique experiences made to enhance learning and exploration took place in the expo hall. Show Floor Tours focused on key themes such as stone & wine, color trends, tools, Made in the USA products, and kitchen and bath innovations, providing attendees with in-depth knowledge and inspiration. Top trends included eco-friendly materials, waterproof and pet friendly surfaces, wall tiles, polishing tools, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for installation.

Looking Ahead to 2027

tise will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, February 1-4, 2027. To stay up to date with show news and announcements, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com.

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, flooring distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

