Retina Clear: How the "Red Root Hack" Supplement is Revolutionizing Vision Support (2026 Consumer Report)

New York City, NY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public interest in natural approaches to visual comfort and clarity is at an all-time high in 2026, driven by increased screen use, environmental factors, and a shift toward proactive wellness. Retina Clear positions itself within this trend through an ingredient-first, transparency-focused formula that avoids overpromising and instead aligns with the public's curiosity about well-known nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry extract, and antioxidant vitamins. Across online forums, podcasts, and social platforms, conversations highlight the appeal of clean-label supplements that integrate into broader self-guided health routines. The Retina Clear formula reflects this modern approach, providing a clear ingredient profile and aligning with the evolving expectations of informed, research-driven consumers.

Why Interest in Retina Clear and Vision Support Supplements is Surging in 2026

Over the past several years, consumer interest in natural approaches to maintaining visual comfort and clarity has moved from a niche topic to a mainstream wellness trend. In 2026, this interest shows no sign of slowing down. A combination of cultural, technological, and environmental factors has created a perfect storm of curiosity around vision health, particularly solutions like Retina Clear that fall outside of traditional prescription eyewear or surgical intervention.

Search data underscores this movement. Google Trends reports that terms like "natural eye support," "lutein supplement," and "blue light protection" have steadily climbed in global popularity over the past 18 months. The rise in remote work, paired with more recreational screen time, has intensified public conversations about eye strain, dryness, and fatigue. On Reddit wellness forums, threads discussing how to "protect eyes from screen damage" often draw hundreds of comments within days. TikTok creators are producing bite-sized videos on the topic, showing everything from ergonomic workspace setups to at-home nutrient-rich smoothies for the eyes, with many referencing Retina Clear as part of their routines.

This surge is not just about preventing discomfort. It reflects a wider cultural shift toward proactive wellness. Instead of waiting until vision issues develop, more individuals are seeking information on daily habits, environmental adjustments, and nutrient-based strategies that might help maintain visual health over time. That means dietary sources like leafy greens and colorful fruits are part of the discussion, but so too are supplements like Retina Clear positioned in the vision support category.

Another driver of this interest is the generational change in lifestyle patterns. Younger demographics are growing up with near-constant device use, while older demographics are more aware than ever of the importance of maintaining quality of life through functional wellness practices. This convergence creates a multi-age audience for products like Retina Clear and practices associated with eye support. The public appetite for information, particularly Retina Clear ingredient transparency, clinical research summaries, and personal experiences, is shaping how companies present their vision-support products in 2026.

The conversation is further fueled by environmental concerns. Air pollution, artificial lighting, and urban living conditions can all influence how the eyes feel on a daily basis. As awareness of these factors grows, more people are exploring ways to offset the potential stressors of their surroundings. While these explorations often start with small changes like limiting screen time or increasing hydration, many consumers also explore the possibility of adding a vision-focused supplement like Retina Clear into their routine.

In short, the rise in interest around Retina Clear and vision support supplements in 2026 can be traced to a blend of digital lifestyle demands, growing wellness literacy, generational overlap, and environmental awareness. This creates fertile ground for ingredient-first products like Retina Clear that can enter the conversation without making clinical promises but instead respond to the public curiosity about maintaining comfort, clarity, and visual performance through natural means.





How Retina Clear Ingredient-First Approach Responds to These Trends





As public curiosity about vision support supplementation grows, Retina Clear has positioned itself within this conversation by adopting a fully ingredient-first philosophy. In a marketplace where product hype can overshadow substance, the approach is clear: focus on transparent sourcing, label clarity, and formulation design that speaks to informed consumers who want to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies.

The Retina Clear formula has been structured to appeal to individuals who are actively researching vision-support ingredients rather than those seeking one-size-fits-all promises. The supplement is presented in capsule form, allowing for a standardized and portable format that fits seamlessly into daily routines. From a clean-label standpoint, Retina Clear is free from artificial coloring, synthetic fillers, or unnecessary binders. These decisions align with a growing trend toward simpler, more recognizable ingredient lists in wellness products.

Rather than centering its narrative on sweeping health claims, Retina Clear messaging engages directly with the public curiosity about widely discussed nutrients. This means framing each inclusion in the formula as part of an ongoing conversation in wellness communities, podcasts, and online research hubs. In doing so, Retina Clear places itself among the wave of 2026 consumer products that aim to empower users with information, allowing them to make choices that align with their personal health philosophies.

The Retina Clear ingredient mix is not built solely around trendy additions but instead combines long-discussed vitamins, minerals, and botanicals. This blend is reflective of the dual influences shaping the supplement market in 2026: a reverence for traditional nutrition sources and an openness to emerging global botanicals that have gained recognition through public discussion. This strategic balance helps Retina Clear stand out in a category where consumers are looking for more than just buzzword formulas.

Even in its presentation, Retina Clear emphasizes transparency. The Retina Clear packaging and website make the full ingredient profile readily available to the public. There is no proprietary blend obfuscation and no partial disclosure. This Retina Clear transparency-first positioning matches the expectations of today's supplement buyers, who increasingly value access to full nutritional information before making purchasing decisions.

In the broader vision-support category, this focus on ingredient clarity and label integrity serves as a trust-building mechanism. For individuals exploring nutrient-based approaches to eye comfort and clarity, the Retina Clear approach signals that it is part of a larger movement toward consumer empowerment in wellness supplementation.

Retina Clear Ingredient Spotlight: What's Inside the Formula

The Retina Clear formulation brings together a collection of nutrients and botanicals that have been part of public wellness discussions for decades. Each ingredient is presented in the context of its historical use, general dietary relevance, and place within the broader conversation about vision comfort and eye health. This is not presented as a promise of results, but as an acknowledgment of the curiosity these ingredients inspire in 2026's health-conscious audience.

Lutein is often discussed in the context of leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale. It is a carotenoid that appears frequently in nutrition-focused literature and online forums about vision support. The presence of lutein in Retina Clear aligns with public interest in plant-based compounds that are historically associated with macular health conversations. Research from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) has highlighted lutein as a key nutrient in the context of eye health supplementation [1].

Zeaxanthin is another carotenoid that regularly appears alongside lutein in both natural food sources and supplementation discussions. Zeaxanthin is known for its presence in corn, peppers, and leafy greens, and is a staple term in many Google searches related to nutrient-based vision support. Together with lutein, zeaxanthin is believed to accumulate in the macula, where it may help filter blue light and provide antioxidant protection [1].

Bilberry Extract comes from a fruit native to Europe that has a long-standing reputation in herbal traditions and is often highlighted in discussions about antioxidants. Public curiosity around bilberry has been fueled by online health communities and user-shared experiences on platforms like Reddit and TikTok, where users often discuss berry-derived compounds in relation to overall wellness. The bilberry in Retina Clear is rich in anthocyanins, which are the pigments responsible for its deep purple color.

Vitamin A (as Beta-Carotene) is a well-established nutrient that appears in official dietary guidelines. Vitamin A is widely known for its role in maintaining general eye health. Public interest often centers on its presence in foods like carrots and sweet potatoes, and it continues to be a staple in vision-related supplementation conversations. Vitamin A is a precursor to rhodopsin, a pigment found in the retina that is crucial for low-light and color vision.

Zinc is an essential mineral commonly referenced in nutrition guides and wellness discussions for its involvement in numerous bodily functions, including those related to ocular tissues. While zinc importance is recognized broadly in nutrition, its role in vision support supplementation remains a frequent topic of consumer research. The AREDS2 study included zinc as one of the key nutrients in its formulation [2].

Vitamin C is a familiar antioxidant that has long been a focus in general wellness narratives. Public discussions about Vitamin C often extend beyond immune function to include its potential role in combating oxidative stress, which is sometimes linked to visual comfort. Vitamin C is found in high concentrations in the aqueous humor of the eye.

Vitamin E is another antioxidant frequently cited in online discussions. Vitamin E is associated with protecting cells from oxidative damage. Its inclusion in Retina Clear reflects its prominence in wellness-oriented ingredient lists and its role in the AREDS2 formulation.

B-Vitamins are also incorporated into the Retina Clear formula. These vitamins are important for overall cellular health, energy production, and nerve function. They support the metabolic processes that are essential for maintaining the health of the visual system.

By showcasing each ingredient in a way that prioritizes transparency and historical context, Retina Clear aligns itself with a segment of the market that values informed decision-making. Instead of leaning on sensationalized claims, it invites consumers to explore the known discussions, traditional uses, and ongoing research surrounding these well-known dietary components.

Retina Clear and the "Red Root Hack" Vision Support Protocol Explained

One of the unique aspects of the Retina Clear public profile is its association with the "Red Root Hack," a wellness protocol that has gained significant traction within online health communities. This protocol advocates for a combination of lifestyle adjustments and a daily nutritional drink, typically a smoothie or juice, made from red-colored roots and vegetables known for their high antioxidant content.

The Red Root Hack is a trending wellness approach that emphasizes the consumption of nutrient-dense, red-pigmented foods and supplements to support overall health, with a particular focus on vision wellness. The protocol typically includes a daily smoothie or juice made from ingredients like beets, carrots, and berries, along with lifestyle adjustments such as reducing screen time and improving lighting conditions, and targeted supplementation with products that contain key vision-supporting nutrients.

A typical Red Root Hack smoothie might include one medium beet (raw or cooked), one large carrot, half a cup of mixed berries (blueberries, bilberries, or blackberries), one tablespoon of flaxseed, one cup of spinach or kale, and one cup of water or almond milk. This combination provides a rich source of antioxidants, including beta-carotene, anthocyanins, and various vitamins and minerals that are commonly discussed in the context of eye health. Many Red Root Hack practitioners combine this smoothie with Retina Clear supplementation for comprehensive support.

Retina Clear is designed to be a powerful complement to the Red Root Hack, offering a convenient, concentrated source of the key nutrients that are central to the protocol philosophy. For individuals who may not have the time or resources to prepare a daily smoothie, Retina Clear provides a standardized and portable alternative that delivers many of the same nutrients in capsule form.

This two-pronged approach, combining dietary changes with targeted supplementation, resonates with individuals who are looking for a holistic and multi-faceted strategy for their health. By aligning with the Red Root Hack, Retina Clear positions itself as part of a broader wellness movement rather than a standalone product.

What Reddit, Podcasts, and TikTok Creators Are Saying About Retina Clear

Conversations about Retina Clear and vision wellness are happening across multiple digital spaces in 2026, each with its own style and audience. On Reddit, long-form threads in wellness, biohacking, and longevity communities frequently explore nutrient-based approaches to eye comfort, especially among individuals who spend extended hours on computers or mobile devices. These discussions often branch into personal routines, ingredient breakdowns, and shared experiences with formulas like Retina Clear, without necessarily endorsing or discrediting any particular brand.

Podcasts have also become an influential platform for discussing Retina Clear and related topics. Wellness-focused shows, longevity interviews, and even tech productivity podcasts occasionally dedicate segments to managing digital eye strain, supporting visual comfort, and exploring the role of antioxidants in daily health practices. The conversations typically blend scientific references, expert commentary, and lifestyle tips, creating an accessible entry point for listeners who may be new to the idea of proactive vision care with products like Retina Clear.

On TikTok, the conversation takes a more visual and experiential form. Creators share their personal routines, including supplement hauls, morning smoothie recipes, and workspace optimization tips. The hashtag #EyeHealth has accumulated millions of views, with content ranging from educational explainers to personal testimonials. While the platform format favors brevity, many creators link to longer-form content or direct viewers to their own research resources about Retina Clear and similar products.

Across these platforms, a consistent theme emerges: public interest is driven by a mix of curiosity, lifestyle adaptation, and the desire to preserve comfort and performance in visually demanding environments. While some content creators focus heavily on diet and ergonomics, others lean into supplementation discussions, placing formulas like Retina Clear into the broader narrative of self-guided, ingredient-focused wellness.

Who Might Be Drawn to Retina Clear Supplementation in 2026

The appeal of Retina Clear and vision support supplementation in 2026 spans multiple demographics, united by a shared interest in proactive wellness. These audiences are less focused on quick fixes and more engaged in long-term strategies for maintaining comfort, clarity, and overall quality of life.





One notable group includes digital professionals, whose work demands sustained screen engagement. For this audience, curiosity about Retina Clear often revolves around how daily routines and nutritional choices might help offset the effects of prolonged device use. Online discussions among these individuals frequently center on optimizing workspace lighting, taking strategic screen breaks, and exploring nutrients associated with ocular health in public wellness conversations about Retina Clear.

Another segment is made up of wellness enthusiasts and biohackers, individuals who actively seek out information on how diet, supplementation, and lifestyle adjustments might work together to support their physical performance. For them, exploring a formula like Retina Clear fits into a larger framework of experimenting with different tools to enhance energy, focus, and overall well-being.

The aging population also represents a significant audience for Retina Clear and vision-focused supplementation. While they may already be aware of the importance of regular eye exams and clinical care, many in this group are equally interested in everyday strategies like Retina Clear that might help maintain visual comfort and clarity. This interest often intersects with broader health goals, such as staying active, preserving independence, and supporting cognitive engagement.

In addition, outdoor and environmental exposure groups, such as athletes, hikers, and those working in sun-intense or pollutant-heavy environments, show growing interest in nutritional approaches that may complement protective gear and lifestyle habits. Their conversations often touch on antioxidants and plant-based compounds found in popular eye support formulas like Retina Clear.

Across all of these audiences, the draw toward Retina Clear is rooted not in guaranteed outcomes but in the idea of having access to a clean-label, ingredient-transparent option. This reflects the 2026 consumer mindset: informed, research-driven, and motivated by curiosity rather than unverified promises.

Retina Clear and the Scientific Bedrock: AREDS and AREDS2 Studies

The formulation of many modern eye health supplements, including Retina Clear, is heavily influenced by the landmark Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS and AREDS2). These major clinical trials, sponsored by the National Eye Institute, provided crucial insights into the role of specific nutrients in eye health.

The original AREDS study, published in 2001, was a major clinical trial that investigated the effects of high doses of antioxidants and zinc on the progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. The study found that a specific combination of vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, and zinc could reduce the risk of progression to advanced AMD by about 25% in individuals at high risk.

The AREDS2 study, published in 2013, built upon the findings of the original study. It investigated whether adding lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids to the original AREDS formula could further improve its effectiveness. The study found that replacing beta-carotene with lutein and zeaxanthin was a safe and effective modification, particularly for individuals who were current or former smokers (for whom beta-carotene supplementation is not recommended) [1].

The AREDS2 study identified a specific combination of nutrients that could reduce the risk of progression to advanced AMD. This combination included 500 mg of Vitamin C, 400 IU of Vitamin E, 10 mg of Lutein, 2 mg of Zeaxanthin, 80 mg of Zinc (or 25 mg in some formulations), and 2 mg of Copper. The Retina Clear formula draws from this research foundation.

While Retina Clear is a proprietary formula and not an exact replication of the AREDS2 formulation, its ingredient profile is clearly informed by the foundational research of these studies. This scientific backing provides a level of credibility that resonates with consumers who are looking for evidence-based approaches to vision support.

Retina Clear and Emerging Wellness Innovation: 2026 Market Reflections

The wellness and performance supplement landscape in 2026 is being shaped by a wave of consumer-driven innovation. People are no longer passively receiving health information; they are actively seeking, comparing, and customizing their own routines. This has led to the rise of products that are transparent in formulation, flexible in application, and positioned within broader lifestyle goals rather than as one-dimensional solutions.

Vision support supplementation with products like Retina Clear is part of this shift. Once considered a niche category, it is now intersecting with major wellness movements such as longevity optimization, cognitive performance enhancement, and environmental adaptation strategies. Consumers increasingly recognize that the same factors influencing energy, focus, and overall resilience, such as the nutrient diversity and antioxidant intake found in Retina Clear, also play a role in how the eyes feel and function day to day.

In 2026, emerging products like Retina Clear are expected to meet three primary consumer demands: ingredient clarity, clean-label formulation, and category integration. Ingredient clarity means that consumers can identify and understand each component of the formula without needing to decode complex proprietary blends. Clean-label formulation refers to the exclusion of unnecessary synthetic additives, appealing to an audience that prioritizes natural and recognizable components. Category integration reflects the trend of situating products within a broader wellness regimen, where supplements complement dietary habits, environmental adjustments, and other self-care practices.

This evolving market environment also rewards brands that align with self-guided well-being. Rather than positioning themselves as medical authorities, successful companies in 2026 act as facilitators, providing tools, transparency, and educational resources so that consumers can make their own informed choices. For Retina Clear, this means engaging in conversations about the role of widely discussed nutrients without crossing into prescriptive or unverified territory.

Overall, the vision support category is not just growing; it is being redefined. It is no longer only about addressing existing discomfort but about helping consumers navigate a world where digital and environmental demands on the eyes are greater than ever. As this shift continues, ingredient-first formulations like Retina Clear are positioned as part of a new wave of supplementation, one that prioritizes clarity, empowerment, and integration into a complete wellness lifestyle.

The Public Debate Around Retina Clear and Vision Supplement Ingredients

The conversation around Retina Clear and vision supplement ingredients is more dynamic and multifaceted than ever before in 2026. The public dialogue reflects a mix of enthusiasm, caution, and neutral observation, often coexisting within the same online spaces where Retina Clear is discussed.

Many in the wellness community view the growing interest in vision-supportive nutrients as part of a larger shift toward preventative care. In this context, ingredients like lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry, and antioxidant vitamins are celebrated for their long-standing presence in both dietary and supplementation conversations. Supporters argue that even if outcomes vary, incorporating these nutrients into a balanced routine is a low-risk way to explore potential benefits, especially when sourced from transparent, clean-label products like Retina Clear.

Not all observers are convinced about Retina Clear or similar supplements. Skeptics point to the variability in individual Retina Clear results and the lack of universal consensus on supplementation efficacy outside of specific medical contexts. They caution against viewing any supplement, including Retina Clear, as a substitute for comprehensive eye care, emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups and evidence-based interventions. Some also express concern about marketing tactics in the supplement space, particularly when brands blur the line between education and unverified health claims.

A large segment of the public falls into a middle ground, interested in learning more but wary of overpromises. These individuals often engage in ingredient-by-ingredient research, reading academic summaries, consumer reviews, and comparative analyses before making a purchase. For them, the conversation is less about hype and more about gathering enough information to decide whether a product like Retina Clear fits into their broader wellness plan.

The vision support category has grown crowded, with many brands offering similar nutrient profiles. This has pushed informed consumers to look beyond generic marketing and focus on factors like sourcing transparency, formulation philosophy, and brand credibility. In this saturated environment, the Retina Clear approach, emphasizing clear labeling, ingredient integrity, and an information-first narrative, aligns with the expectations of those seeking clarity in a complex marketplace.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Retina Clear and vision supplements is not about eliminating disagreement but about fostering informed decision-making. As conversations about Retina Clear continue to evolve across social media, forums, and industry publications, consumers are demanding more transparency and less hype, creating both a challenge and an opportunity for products like Retina Clear positioned with authenticity.

Retina Clear Usage, Expectations, and How to Purchase

Retina Clear is designed for daily use, with a typical recommended dosage of two capsules per day. It is important for users to maintain realistic expectations; Retina Clear is a supportive supplement, and results can vary based on individual factors such as age, diet, lifestyle, and overall health status.

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Retina Clear with a meal, as many of the fat-soluble nutrients in the formula (such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin E) are better absorbed when consumed with dietary fat. Consistency is key. Daily use over an extended period is more likely to support the body's nutritional needs than sporadic supplementation.

It is important to note that Retina Clear is not a quick fix. The nutrients in the formula are intended to support the body's natural processes over time. Some individuals may notice changes within a few weeks, while for others it may take longer. The timeframe for experiencing any benefits can vary depending on the individual.

For optimal safety and to ensure the authenticity of the product, it is strongly recommended to purchase Retina Clear directly from its official website. This also provides access to any available satisfaction guarantees and protects against counterfeit products that may be present on third-party retail sites.

Retina Clear Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Retina Clear? Retina Clear is a dietary supplement formulated to provide nutritional support for eye health. It contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are commonly discussed in the context of vision wellness, including lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry extract, and various vitamins.

Is Retina Clear safe? Retina Clear is formulated with natural ingredients and is produced in GMP-certified facilities. It is generally considered safe for most adults. However, as with any supplement, it is always advisable to consult with a healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement regimen, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.

How long does it take to see results with Retina Clear? The timeframe for experiencing results can vary depending on the individual. Consistent daily use is recommended, and some individuals may notice benefits within a few weeks, while for others it may take longer.

Can Retina Clear be used to treat eye diseases? No. Retina Clear is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you have a diagnosed eye condition, you should consult with your ophthalmologist or primary care physician.

What is the recommended dosage for Retina Clear? The typical recommended dosage is two capsules per day, taken with a meal.

Where can I buy Retina Clear? To ensure authenticity and access to any available guarantees, it is recommended to purchase Retina Clear directly from the official website.

What is the return policy for Retina Clear? The official website typically offers a satisfaction guarantee, allowing customers to return the product for a refund if they are not satisfied. It is important to review the specific terms and conditions on the website at the time of purchase.

Can I take Retina Clear with other supplements or medications? While Retina Clear is formulated with natural ingredients, it is always best to consult with a healthcare provider before combining it with other supplements or medications to avoid any potential interactions.

Retina Clear Quality and Manufacturing Standards

Retina Clear is manufactured in facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), a set of regulations enforced by the FDA to ensure that dietary supplements are produced in a quality manner. GMP certification indicates that the manufacturing process has been reviewed and approved to meet specific standards for identity, purity, strength, and composition.

The company behind Retina Clear emphasizes its commitment to ingredient sourcing by using high-quality, traceable ingredients from reputable suppliers. Quality control is implemented through rigorous testing protocols at multiple stages of production. Transparency is maintained by providing full disclosure of the ingredient profile without proprietary blend obfuscation. Consumer education is prioritized by offering detailed information about each ingredient and its role in the formula.

These Retina Clear standards reflect the broader industry trend toward accountability and consumer trust, which has become increasingly important in a market where informed buyers demand more than just marketing claims about Retina Clear.

About Retina Clear

Retina Clear represents a specialized approach to nutritional supplementation focused on the critical need for vision support in the modern digital age. The company mission centers on providing science-based nutritional support that addresses the growing understanding of how specific nutrients can influence eye health, comfort, and long-term wellness.

The development of the Retina Clear formula reflects extensive research into the key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants studied for their role in supporting the delicate structures of the eye. By combining well-researched ingredients like Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Bilberry Extract, Retina Clear aims to provide a comprehensive and effective supplement for modern eye health challenges.

Retina Clear's commitment to quality extends throughout the manufacturing and distribution process, with all products manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and subjected to rigorous third-party testing for potency, purity, and safety. This comprehensive approach to quality assurance helps ensure that consumers receive consistent, effective products that meet the highest safety standards.

The Retina Clear company focus on the connection between nutrition and vision represents recognition of emerging scientific understanding about the importance of specific nutrients for eye health. Rather than addressing vision concerns as a single issue, the Retina Clear approach acknowledges that optimal wellness often requires comprehensive strategies that address underlying nutritional needs.

Disclaimer

Important Notice: The information provided in this document is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Retina Clear is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.





The statements regarding Retina Clear have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions, are taking medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have a compromised immune system.





Individual results may vary. Scientific research referenced herein is provided for informational context and does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee of specific outcomes from Retina Clear supplementation.





Affiliate Disclosure: This document may contain affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you purchase products through the links provided, at no additional cost to you. This disclosure is provided in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission guidelines on endorsements and testimonials.





The research studies cited in the References section are independent scientific publications and do not specifically evaluate the Retina Clear product. They are referenced to provide scientific context for the ingredients and mechanisms discussed. Retina Clear is not claiming to replicate the results of these studies.

