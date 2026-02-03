SAIR Arrives With AI for Science: Kick-Off 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Science and AI Research (SAIR) , co-founded by Terence Tao alongside contributions from Nobel Prize, Turing Award, and Fields Medal laureates, SAIR’s mission is to ground intelligence and scale discovery—advancing AI for Science by using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, while advancing Science for AI by applying the scientific method to the design, evaluation, and governance of AI. SAIR is building the scientific foundations required to ensure that AI scales responsibly, and in-turn figure out how to make AI think like humans.

SAIR formally begins its public work with AI for Science: Kickoff 2026, focused on the future of scientific discovery and artificial intelligence. The event is headlined by Terence Tao, Fields Medalist, who will deliver a keynote on machine assistance and the future of research mathematics, alongside keynote contributions from Richard Sutton, Turing Award winner and founder of reinforcement learning, and Barry Barish, Nobel Prize laureate and former Director of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration.

Panels will feature senior leaders from NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Microsoft, alongside faculty and institutional leaders from top U.S. universities including UCLA, UC Berkeley, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Brown, and USC.

The in-person event will be livestreamed globally to welcome the broader research and AI community into the conversation shaping the future of science.

“This is one of the first events hosted by the SAIR Foundation, an initiative focused on advancing new ways of doing science. As a co-founder, I’m pleased to bring together leading researchers from mathematics and the sciences to explore how AI and emerging technologies can accelerate discovery and enable new research workflows.”

— Terence Tao, Co-Founder, SAIR Foundation

Livestream access: https://sair.foundation/event/ai-for-science-kickoff-2026/

Press Contact: press@sair.foundation